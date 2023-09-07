Wi Fi extender help

Situation: Two houses in the country about 300 feet apart. Signal in second house is OK for phones but too weak for TV. I tested my current router on a RJ 45 cord and extended it about 20 feet to my front room and the TV works in the second house. I have a spare WRT32X router and would like to use it with stock firmware as an extender/repeater wirelessly so I can set it up in my front room closer to the other house. Current router gateway IP 192.168.0.1 WRT32X default gateway IP 192.168.1.1.

I would like to avoid running a cable and would like to do this wirelessly so if the front room does not work I can move it to my second floor and have an even better line of sight to the second house. I only need to end up with a reliable 50 meg connection at the 2nd house to guarantee 4K TV and wiggle room for snow and rain interference.

Any suggestions on this? I keep reading the WRT32X can't be set up in repeater or AP mode but don't want to go to other than factory firmware to keep it simple.

Help? Anyone do this with a WRT32X? If the only answer is a wired connection I will do it but would like to avoid it.