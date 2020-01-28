Wi-Fi card in motherboard M.2 slot

rsquared
Can anyone recommend an adapter to put a Key A/E Wi-Fi card into a Key-M motherboard slot? My Asus Prime X570 -Pro has an M.2 slot going unused that lines up with a case expansion slot going unused, and it really cries out for a Wi-Fi card and antennas in there.
I tried a Ableconn M2MN-150E (Amazon link) and it sort of worked. The USB-connection cable that came with it was useless by being comically short, so the Wi-Fi card had no Bluetooth functionality. The Bluetooth is more important to me than the Wi-Fi. Also the red card looked pretty bad in my black-and-white build (photo).
The Mabletech MTG-GM200 (mfr link) would be perfect, except I can't find anywhere to buy one. I'm not even totally sure Mabletech is a real company.
