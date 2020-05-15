Why You Should Remove DOOM Eternal (Denuvo Anti-Cheat)

Denuvo Anti-Cheat (henceforth DAC) is the new anti-cheat introduced with update 1. It is an extremely invasive anti-cheat software that runs at ring-0 (kernel level) of your operating system which gives it full access to your machine. Read the thread linked above for more information



Please do not make the all too common error of thinking these two things are one and the same.



2. This currently affects only PC (Steam and Bethesda Launcher) versions of the game. Console is unaffected.



3. DAC should not be installed if you have not run the game since the latest update. There are anecdotal reports of it being installed even when people didn't run the game but I have no way to verify these.



4. Another major side-effect of its addition is that it completely borks Linux compatibility. The game ran near flawless on Linux using proton prior to the update but now DAC makes it impossible to play on Linux.