Why You NEED Server DDR5 RDIMM Memory

erek
erek
- Joined
Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,414
Interesting about the Rambus chip
“DDR5 memory is not just a simple speed upgrade. It is absolutely essential for AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon servers as we go forward. In this video, we explain why we need DDR5, explain the differences between DDR4 and DDR5, show off components like the new RCD, PMIC, and SPD hub, and finally, talk about performance and CXL. As a bonus, we also demonstrate why you can no longer use UDIMMs in DDR5 RDIMM slots, even if they are ECC UDIMMs.”
Source: https://www.servethehome.com/why-ddr5-is-absolutely-necessary-in-modern-servers-micron/
