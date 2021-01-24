Why would my desktop suddenly stop recognizing my second monitor and how do I fix it?

Xarzu

Xarzu

n00b
Joined
Jan 6, 2017
Messages
6
Why would my desktop suddenly stop recognizing my second monitor and how do I fix it?

When I start my computer, the BIOS message appears on one monitor in my dual monitor set up.
But when the computer login message appears on my windows operating system, it appears only
on the other monitor, and the desktop does not spread to both monitors.
Rebooting used to solve this problem last week, but now even that fails.
Please help.

-System Information-
OS: Windows 10 (Build 18362.1316)
CPU: x64
File System: NTFS
 
B

BBQisGood

n00b
Joined
Jan 20, 2018
Messages
11
You will likely need to post up more details about your PC setup before people can suggest things to examine.
Ideally details like:
Graphics Card Model Number
GPU Driver version
Monitor 1 model number and how it is connected to your Graphics Card (Display port? DVI? HDMI?)
Specifications of cable used to connect to monitor 1
Monitor 2 model number and how it is connected to your Graphics Card (Display port? DVI? HDMI?)
Specifications of cable used to connect to monitor 2
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top