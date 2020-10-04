Why won't my z390 mobo work with the 4-pin CPU connected?

I was swapping out 750w PSU to 850w and connected both 8-pin and 4-pin CPU connectors and my mobo did not want to power up.

Nothing at all, completely dead. I did not have the 4-pin connected before so I guess that's why I never encountered this issue.



If I disconnect the 4-pin, the mobo is still dead.

If I disconnect everything (even the motherboard cable) and connect everything except the 4-pin, it works normally.



I tried both 750w and 850w and neither want to start the motherboard with the 4-pin connected.

The motherboard in question is MSI MPG Z390m Gaming Edge AC. The CPU I'm using is 9900k oced to 5ghz.



Now, everything works fine without the 4-pin, but I'm still curious why this is happening. Is it on its deathbed? Or perhaps not stable enough considering it's mATX?