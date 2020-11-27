Why use V-Sync AND a frame limiter?

Tylerdurdened
I see this blurb on blur busters:
but I still don't understand why vsync is needed if you set a frame rate limit. If vsync only kicks in if FPS go above your monitors refresh rate, wouldn't limiting the frame rate alone to be *below* your monitor's refresh rate mean vsync should/would never kick in to begin with?
