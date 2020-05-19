Why some Artificial Brains made of spiking neural networks Need to Sleep

"Our results make the surprising prediction that slow-wave sleep may be essential for any spiking neural network, or indeed any organism with a nervous system, to be able to learn from its environment." Click to expand...

SPIKING Neural Network

more closely mimicking how real biological neurons behave.

Do they dream of electronic sheep, when they sleep ?Scientists found that although Spiking Neural Networks could learn to identify the data it was trained to look for, when such training went uninterrupted long enough, its neurons began to continuously fire no matter what signals they received.Watkins recalled that "almost in desperation," they tried having the simulation essentially undergo deep sleep. They exposed it to cycles of oscillating noise, roughly corresponding to the slow brain waves seen in deep sleep, which restored the simulation to stability. The researchers suggest this simulation of slow-wave sleep may help "prevent neurons from hallucinating the features they're looking for in random noise," Watkins said.