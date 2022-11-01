Why so long a lag between intro of 286 & 386 and first PC's?

I was looking at info on the early PC computers and processors, and I was struck by how the 286 was introduced in February 1982, but the IBM PC/AT did not come out until August 1984, and the 386 was introduced in October 1985, but the first PC to use it, the Compaq Deskpro 386, was not announced until September 1986. I'm wondering why the long lags between the chips becoming available and the computers that used them. It's not like Intel had a lot of other markets to sell those chips to besides the IBM-compatible PC market, so the factories were just sitting idle? Obviously in today's market the new-gen chips make it to the market much faster, but I'm wondering if back then the performance gains were so much greater, that the amount of engineering for the supporting motherboard and chipsets was more substantial than today's, where the same sockets and other motherboard standards are carried over from one gen CPU to the next.