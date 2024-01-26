Why Nvidia doesn't feel like it needs to care about pleasing Geforce customers anymore

The big reason and really the only reason is money.
According to the article below, Nvidia registered a staggering 18.12 billion dollars of revenue in the past financial quarter and 14.51 billion of it came from their Data Center/AI division. Doing the math that is 80% of their total revenue.
In comparison Geforce revenue accounted for only 2.86 billion dollars which was a trifling 15.7% of their total revenues. With the great bulk of Nvidia's profits now coming from AI and data center products, why would it care if it pleased the customers in the far less profitable video graphics card sphere?
Unless or until the AI cash cow bubble bursts, Nvidia looks to have little reason to prioritize making the best graphics cards for the money for the consumer market.
But now that Nvidia has found an incredibly profitable market to exploit, namely AI, can anyone blame them for going after the biggest cash prize?
I can't really blame them for chasing the money, but this gives me a really bad feeling about the future of the video card industry.
Article link: https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...8.12 billion,other cloud and server offerings.
Just to hammer home that point, Nvidia's own CEO, Jensen, sent out an email to his own company declaring, "We're no longer a graphics company."
You can read more for yourself and come to your own conclusion. Are you worried about the direction of Nvidia going forward, or do you just accept it and will buy whatever they put out because they're the only viable choice in your mind?
Article link: https://www.guru3d.com/story/nvidia...en] sent out an,no longer a graphics company".
According to the article below, Nvidia registered a staggering 18.12 billion dollars of revenue in the past financial quarter and 14.51 billion of it came from their Data Center/AI division. Doing the math that is 80% of their total revenue.
In comparison Geforce revenue accounted for only 2.86 billion dollars which was a trifling 15.7% of their total revenues. With the great bulk of Nvidia's profits now coming from AI and data center products, why would it care if it pleased the customers in the far less profitable video graphics card sphere?
Unless or until the AI cash cow bubble bursts, Nvidia looks to have little reason to prioritize making the best graphics cards for the money for the consumer market.
But now that Nvidia has found an incredibly profitable market to exploit, namely AI, can anyone blame them for going after the biggest cash prize?
I can't really blame them for chasing the money, but this gives me a really bad feeling about the future of the video card industry.
Article link: https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...8.12 billion,other cloud and server offerings.
Just to hammer home that point, Nvidia's own CEO, Jensen, sent out an email to his own company declaring, "We're no longer a graphics company."
You can read more for yourself and come to your own conclusion. Are you worried about the direction of Nvidia going forward, or do you just accept it and will buy whatever they put out because they're the only viable choice in your mind?
Article link: https://www.guru3d.com/story/nvidia...en] sent out an,no longer a graphics company".