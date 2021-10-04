Why not > 5TB internal HDD drives for laptops?

I don't know exact numbers, but "in the old days" when 3.5" desktop internal HDD capacity increased, so did 2.5" internal laptop HDD capacity.

I just checked the Egg, and there is only 1 5 TB drive, Seagate, and the only t TB drives are also Seagate. Nothing from WD or anyone else.

So I went over to the BB website. Laptop internals top out at 3 GB. Laptop externals that appear to be only one drive top out with a 10 TB WD model. So why doesn't WD release this 10 TB drive as an internal drive?
 
LukeTbk said:
If it is not the technical challenge to fit that much plateau in that form factor, an almost near 0 demand for it would be my guess
I would agree, I think there are some minor technological challenges and the fact that there is virtually no demand makes those challenges not worth it.

Though, I thought i recall seeing 2TB 2.5in drives in the past b ut i could be mistaken
 
Yup no market. Cloud storage has been booming, backup is cheaper than ever, large external drives are plentiful. No real need to carry around 5+ Tb on data on a laptop. Sure if you do not have internet or a external drive there is a argument to be made. But I don’t think there is a market for spinning drives that big in laptops.
 
you have a link to that 10TB, I want to look at it
 
I'd sweat bullets thinking about how 5TB's worth of data is being mobile and can be lost/stolen. Backups are already hard enough for desktops...

I'd much, much rather my laptop be a thin client when dealing with data in the TBs, unless the data is inconsequential.
 
