Why no love for the Samsung OLED G9 here?

Even as a 42" OLED C2 owner and someone that generally prefers flat 16:9 monitors I am a bit surprised why there seems to be so little love for the Samsung OLED G9 here. Obviously a lot of people in here seems to enjoy OLED as I do, and also UW format and curved monitors, and a 32:9 240 hz one with gen 2 QD-OLED seems like it should attract more attention here than it seems to do. One reason could of course be its high price, but the G9 57" is even more expensive, bigger and same format and seems to attract a lot of attention (myself included).
What am I missing causing the lack of interest for the OLED G9?
