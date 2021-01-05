Why nintendo do that

Who does nintendo think they are? looking at best buy and looking at games released in 2017 are all still at prices of $50 to 60. Rarely hitting even low as 35 to 40 on holidays.



Games like mario odyssey , mario kart 8, splatoon 2, zelda breathe of the wild.



Like a sucker i bought a switch summer of 2018 and bought and beat mario odyssey (hated the woke ending btw). Beat it in a month and packed up the switch. I refuse to pay near full prices so long after a games release.