Why is Vulkan harder to run than OGL and DX?

Ok, I just checked the numbers and no wonder!



This is very unscientific because it was just a quick run with a FPS-o-meter in the corner (I didn't use Fraps or anything).



I'm on the level where you jump down onto a train and it moves forward into a relatively small area with lots of monsters (I think it's just before the end of the game, not sure). When loading the level it starts off with you on the train.



With OGL the framerate started at about 167 once the train started moving, and was at about 105 when it stopped inside the room with all the monsters.



With Vulkan it started at about 201 and was at 177 when the train stopped.



I went back and forth running each twice with roughly the same result.



This would definitely explain it. There's obviously a lot more of the GPU getting beaten on here. lol



Edit: I have to say, this seems pretty unbelievable. Why aren't all games Vulkan? That's like a $500 upgrade in performance for free. Maybe I better run fraps or something...