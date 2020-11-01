Why is Vulcan harder to run than OGL and DX?

prime2515102

prime2515102

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 3, 2003
Messages
1,561
So I was running Doom (2016) with Vulcan and it locked my computer up completely. I tried again and it crashed to the desktop. I switched to OpenGL 4.5 and it ran fine. hmmm...

I went and downloaded GFXBench (the first Vulcan benchmark that came up in my search) and it also locked up just as the first test was ending, and it gave me a bluescreen.

This surely isn't from my GPU overclock, I thought, because I can run everything else (including FurMark's stress test) all day long without a hitch.

I decided to try setting the GPU and MEM clocks to default and everything ran fine. I then upped the clocks again just slightly under the previous OC and everything is still fine.

So what is it about Vulcan that makes it harder to run than OGL4.5 and DX 9+? Or is this an nVidia driver/hardware issue (I'm currently running a GTX 1080 8GB)?
 
T

travm

Gawd
Joined
Feb 26, 2016
Messages
660
Vulkan is based on mantle which was originally an AMD only API. The 1080 may not even properly support Vulkan, it is relatively new.
Just thoughts
 
D

deruberhanyok

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 22, 2004
Messages
1,687
Vulkan is a low level API, like D3D12. Performance can be noticeably higher with good drivers.

Possible your card is just using more power and running hotter under Vulkan - with most cards you’ll see a performance increase in games that support it vs ogl/ d3d11. Similar to when d3d12 is available as an option.

I’m not sure how optimized nvidia bothered to make the Vulkan drivers for Pascal though. did you notice if doom Vulkan runs better than ogl on your card (it should)?
 
