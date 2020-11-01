Why is Vulcan harder to run than OGL and DX?

So I was running Doom (2016) with Vulcan and it locked my computer up completely. I tried again and it crashed to the desktop. I switched to OpenGL 4.5 and it ran fine. hmmm...



I went and downloaded GFXBench (the first Vulcan benchmark that came up in my search) and it also locked up just as the first test was ending, and it gave me a bluescreen.



This surely isn't from my GPU overclock, I thought, because I can run everything else (including FurMark's stress test) all day long without a hitch.



I decided to try setting the GPU and MEM clocks to default and everything ran fine. I then upped the clocks again just slightly under the previous OC and everything is still fine.



So what is it about Vulcan that makes it harder to run than OGL4.5 and DX 9+? Or is this an nVidia driver/hardware issue (I'm currently running a GTX 1080 8GB)?