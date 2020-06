N4CR said:

Personally it's more the 'smearing dielectric grease all over a $500 mobo' part that puts me off. It is possible to design a removable system, there are flexible ones these days.

CPU power has not increased much for a decade or more. Yes with pelts the overhead is high, but it's also much easier to deal with if power cost isn't an issue.

These 7nm cpus are so efficient that it may become feasible again to do this.. 5GHz, -80c, 252W and 16 cores ffs. Almost halve that with 8 cores... now you are 125W!!! That's not a huge heat load. Wonder what 65W TDP cpus could do....?

You must take it to a licensed workshop to have it de-gassed and re-gassed.Its illegal to do yourself unless you are licensed and have the equipment.It may be possible to use it on 125W, but much higher becomes impractical due to the amount of heat that needs releasing from the peltier and it is released locally.You could fashion an air duct round the peltiers cooler to draw hot air elsewhere. I use this method to get cold air to my GPU.But you need a HUGE cooler with a 125W capable peltier, with a LOT of air flow to keep the peltiers hot side cool.It will be noisy.(and this presumes the problem below isnt present, in reality its not simple or easy to use a 125W peltier on a CPU long term)The peltier base will need adapting (ie a tapered metal block) to fit the much smaller 35mm square CPU die and will limit the amount of cooling it can do.The 135W peltier I saw last had a 5cm square base. Higher power have a quantitatively larger base.The CPU die lid area remains the same on the higher power models meaning heat transfer will be worse throttled resulting in the need for an even larger peltier to get a higher deltaT.Power use and noise skyrocket while effectiveness reduces drastically.Note:This doesnt take into account breaking the TDP of a 125W CPU.To do that will require starting with a larger peltier, compounding the problems.This review using the 84W TDP 4770K cooled by an unknown wattage peltier/heatsink combo produced ok results at low load (close to the best air coolers) but at high load it dropped back to middle of the pack air cooler.In both cases it made more noise vs the Noctua D15 despite not besting it, 4dB at low load and 17dB overclocked!This doesnt directly correlate what can be achieved but it demonstrates its not easy to provide decent cooling and keep quiet, even with only 84W TDP and a modest overclock.psWhen I say 125W peltier, I mean one capable of sinking a 125W load.The peltier will likely be at least 2.5x the power of that, the total heat that needs removing is 2.5x or higher than the original load.Assuming the peltier is running in its most efficient voltage range.editAfter a lot of editing my post because I have a truly sore head today, not feeling well and a bit hungover on top, perhaps you can help decide.I saw this years ago, it took a while to find.I'm not sure if the final amount of heat given off the hot side (from the calculation) includes the load and the peltiers power use, or whether the load heat must be added to the (calculated) peltiers on the hot plate.ie working out how much power needs to be cooled.