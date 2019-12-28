Why is this DDR4 RAM only compatible with Intel ?

SKU CMK16GX4M2A2400C16 VENGEANCE® LPX 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 DRAM 2400MHz C16 Memory Kit - Black Some say it makes no difference...other say it does? I can't get a solid answer. Corsair says it's compatible with certain INTEL systems, not AMD4 systems. . WHY? This was taken directly from the Corsair Tech Support Website Fan Included No Memory Configuration Dual / Quad Channel Memory Series VENGEANCE LPX Memory Type DDR4 Memory Size 16GB Kit (2 x 8GB) Tested Latency 16-16-16-39 Tested Voltage 1.2V Tested Speed 2400MHz Memory Color BLACK SPD Latency 16-16-16-39 SPD Speed 2400MHz SPD Voltage 1.2V Speed Rating PC4-19200 (2400MHz) Compatibility - Intel 100 Series,Intel 200 Series,Intel 300 Series,Intel X299 Heat Spreader Anodized Aluminum Package Memory Format DIMM Performance Profile XMP 2.0 Package Memory Pin 288