Why is this DDR4 RAM only compatible with Intel ?

Discussion in 'Memory' started by Barometer, Dec 28, 2019 at 1:31 PM.

    Barometer

    Barometer [H]Lite

    SKU CMK16GX4M2A2400C16
    VENGEANCE® LPX 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 DRAM 2400MHz C16 Memory Kit - Black


    Some say it makes no difference...other say it does? I can't get a solid answer. Corsair says it's compatible with certain INTEL systems, not AMD4 systems. . WHY?

    This was taken directly from the Corsair Tech Support Website
    Fan Included
    No
    Memory Configuration
    Dual / Quad Channel
    Memory Series
    VENGEANCE LPX
    Memory Type
    DDR4
    Memory Size
    16GB Kit (2 x 8GB)
    Tested Latency
    16-16-16-39
    Tested Voltage
    1.2V
    Tested Speed
    2400MHz
    Memory Color
    BLACK
    SPD Latency
    16-16-16-39
    SPD Speed
    2400MHz
    SPD Voltage
    1.2V
    Speed Rating
    PC4-19200 (2400MHz)
    Compatibility - Intel 100 Series,Intel 200 Series,Intel 300 Series,Intel X299
    Heat Spreader
    Anodized Aluminum
    Package Memory Format
    DIMM
    Performance Profile
    XMP 2.0
    Package Memory Pin
    288
     
