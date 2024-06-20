Why is the Win10/11 install ISO asking for storage drivers?

I am trying a fresh install. Tried both win10 and win11, both show this. Why would they ask for drivers? This is an AM4 system based on an Asus PRIME X570-PRO. Storage is all AHCI or NVMe, which should be included in Windows.
Is it maybe asking for USB drivers (I boot the ISO from USB)? If so, how do I supply the drivers? Asus only gives you *.exe files that install on an existing system.
Click for 2176x1638
