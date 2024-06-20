Why is the Win10/11 install ISO asking for storage drivers?

Grrr. First of all the media creation tool is also hardcoded to use substantial space on C: without ability to change the drive letter.



Second, as you say the USB stick from the media creation tool behaves very different from the one done with the ISO. Although Microsoft's download page for the ISO specifically mentions that it is good for USB sticks. "

Download Windows 11 Disk Image (ISO) for x64 devices​ This option is for users that want to create a bootable installation media (USB flash drive, DVD) or create a virtual machine (.ISO file) to install Windows 11. This download is a multi-edition ISO which uses your product key to unlock the correct edition."



Third, I tried Win11 first and it rejects my PC on specs, although it is clearly within specs and I made sure TPM 2.0 is on in the BIOS. I wouldn't have too much of a problem with that if it wasn't for the fact that it tells me nothing about which capability is missing. Apparently you can only get that information by first installing Win10 and then use that one's checker.



I am making Win10 now...