Why is that some VPN is several times the monthly fee vs. others?

H

Happy Hopping

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 1, 2004
Messages
6,955
expressvpn.com is 4X the monthly fee vs. Surfshark.com

what do I get from the extra money?

Expresvpn charges a 1 time x 15 month package. But who's to say they'll be around in 15 mth.?

Where can you get some unbias recommendation on the top 10 VPN and have been in business for at least 10 years?

What are the deciding factor when it comes to VPN

I only need VPN for 1 desktop PC.
 
