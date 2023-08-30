Why is one of my NVME SSD's very slow with writes.

S

simonpuk

n00b
Joined
May 27, 2020
Messages
10
My system is an i9 on a z390 board with 64Gb of DDR4 Ram and a 3080.

The two onboard M.2 slots are taken up with two NVME SSD's - A 2tb Seagate Firecuda 510 and a WD 2Tb.

There are also 2 spinners in there for backup.

The Seagate Firecuda is the C drive (booting Windows 10).
The WD NVME is a storage drive (Drive E).

If I run CrystalDiskMark 8 I get great read and write speeds (as expected) on the WD E Drive but terrible write speeds on the Firecuda C drive.

Trim is on.

They are both connected as Gen 3.

Both have enough space.

AHCI is enabled and running.

I just can't figure it out.

Here is the CDM for the E drive (pretty much what I would expect) :

https://www.screencast.com/t/zk9GPHdxYgk1

Here is the CDM for the C drive (with terrible write speeds) :

https://www.screencast.com/t/CuFAmJCkf8O

Here is the Info for the E drive :

https://www.screencast.com/t/HoZmUTuv

Here is the Info for the C drive :

https://www.screencast.com/t/jfxgHgJmy

Trim definately enabled :

https://www.screencast.com/t/SKertzIlHjA

If anyone can suggest anything I would be most grateful
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top