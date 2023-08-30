Why is one of my NVME SSD's very slow with writes.

My system is an i9 on a z390 board with 64Gb of DDR4 Ram and a 3080.The two onboard M.2 slots are taken up with two NVME SSD's - A 2tb Seagate Firecuda 510 and a WD 2Tb.There are also 2 spinners in there for backup.The Seagate Firecuda is the C drive (booting Windows 10).The WD NVME is a storage drive (Drive E).If I run CrystalDiskMark 8 I get great read and write speeds (as expected) on the WD E Drive but terrible write speeds on the Firecuda C drive.Trim is on.They are both connected as Gen 3.Both have enough space.AHCI is enabled and running.I just can't figure it out.Here is the CDM for the E drive (pretty much what I would expect) :Here is the CDM for the C drive (with terrible write speeds) :Here is the Info for the E drive :Here is the Info for the C drive :Trim definately enabled :If anyone can suggest anything I would be most grateful