Why is one of my NVME SSD's very slow with writes.

My system is an i9 on a z390 board with 64Gb of DDR4 Ram and a 3080.
The two onboard M.2 slots are taken up with two NVME SSD's - A 2tb Seagate Firecuda 510 and a WD 2Tb.
There are also 2 spinners in there for backup.
The Seagate Firecuda is the C drive (booting Windows 10).
The WD NVME is a storage drive (Drive E).
If I run CrystalDiskMark 8 I get great read and write speeds (as expected) on the WD E Drive but terrible write speeds on the Firecuda C drive.
Trim is on.
They are both connected as Gen 3.
Both have enough space.
AHCI is enabled and running.
I just can't figure it out.
Here is the CDM for the E drive (pretty much what I would expect) :
https://www.screencast.com/t/zk9GPHdxYgk1
Here is the CDM for the C drive (with terrible write speeds) :
https://www.screencast.com/t/CuFAmJCkf8O
Here is the Info for the E drive :
https://www.screencast.com/t/HoZmUTuv
Here is the Info for the C drive :
https://www.screencast.com/t/jfxgHgJmy
Trim definately enabled :
https://www.screencast.com/t/SKertzIlHjA
If anyone can suggest anything I would be most grateful
