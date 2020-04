vegeta535 said: I doubt it hasn't anything to do with Nintendo. There won't be a pro and the current switch will keep trucking along for several more years before their new console releases. Nintendo is only competing with itself and isn't trying to keep up with Sony and MS. Click to expand...

Nahh, if they ever want to be taken seriously by third-parties, they have to at least exceed the Xbox one's crappy graphics. then they might be a launch platform for demanding games like Doom.That's going to take Volta 512sp running at at-least 900 MHz!Nintendo did not lie when they said tha NO NEW Switch products would launch this year,Like the bigger consoles, there's plenty of room for mid-life upgrades (and given when the Swittch launched, they're going to need a hardware refresh of their own to maintain their sales surge after Covid19 is over, AND both new consoles launch!It's almost may, with no release date in-sight for Doom Eternal on Switch. You need a better hardware setup to get launch priority. They keep it where it is right now, and it's going to turn into the Nintendo Wii. for anything complex.