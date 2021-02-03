Why is my under volt not working?

E

Epyon

Gawd
Joined
Oct 25, 2001
Messages
895
I have the newest Ryzen master and a 3900x.

I set profile 1 to all core of 3.5 and Vcore to 1.25 click save and run cinebench r23 newest and the temps are very high. still in the 90+ range which is what it was before. I have never done this so if there is a good video of how to do this please post.
 
I think i had to save profile first and then click apple and not just apply. I lowered all cores down to 3000mhz and did a V core of 1.05 the temps show 69 degrees. I guess that is normal? I am trying to dial this in before i stick it into a Dan A4 case Cpu is water cooled so kind of scared. Maybe my past is old or not good when i applied it?
 
