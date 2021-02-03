Why is my under volt not working?

I have the newest Ryzen master and a 3900x.
I set profile 1 to all core of 3.5 and Vcore to 1.25 click save and run cinebench r23 newest and the temps are very high. still in the 90+ range which is what it was before. I have never done this so if there is a good video of how to do this please post.
