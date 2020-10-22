Why is my pc shutting off when gaming?

R

Ryan Young

n00b
Joined
Oct 21, 2020
Messages
3
My gaming pc is shutting off when I’m in a game. I play war zone on medium/ high settings also I’m having to play at a lower FPS rate so it won’t shut off. There are a couple of videos on YouTube saying that it could be the cpu cooler.
Here are my specs:
Ryzen 5 1600 with stock cooler
Asrock b450 pro 4 motherboard
16 gb ram
Asus 1070 turbo 8gb gpu
1 tb of hard drive
256 boot drive
What is wrong with my pc?
 
T

tangoseal

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 18, 2010
Messages
8,926
99.5% your power supply is the culprit

I can almost gaurantee it

Buy a cheapo tester or buy a new PSU and youll be fine
 
Starrbuck

Starrbuck

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 12, 2005
Messages
2,606
PSU or the CPU is overheating and the system is shutting itself down. Have you tried an alternative PSU and checked temps?
 
modi123

modi123

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 6, 2006
Messages
5,883
To cover your bases also check the 'event viewer' to see if that may point to an issue.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top