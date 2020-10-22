Why is my pc shutting off when gaming?

My gaming pc is shutting off when I’m in a game. I play war zone on medium/ high settings also I’m having to play at a lower FPS rate so it won’t shut off. There are a couple of videos on YouTube saying that it could be the cpu cooler.

Here are my specs:

Ryzen 5 1600 with stock cooler

Asrock b450 pro 4 motherboard

16 gb ram

Asus 1070 turbo 8gb gpu

1 tb of hard drive

256 boot drive

What is wrong with my pc?