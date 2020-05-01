Why is it so hard to migrate data from old to new Android phones (in comparison to iPhone)?

Earlier this year my wife upgraded her iPhone 6s to an iPhone 11. During the new device setup it asked if she had an existing device. We followed the instructions and within 30 minutes it had copied everything exactly to the 11. So easy!



Now, I am trying to help a family member upgrade from a Moto X to a Moto G7 Power. And we cannot get the text message history and call log to transfer after many hours of work.

1. He called Verizon support to do it, they failed. On the bright side, at least they managed to get his pictures and videos transferred.

2. He pays $5 a month for Verizon cloud. So we tried doing a backup from old device and restore to new device. Failed.

3. We tried using SMS backup and restore along with Google Drive. But on the old phone the app says there are only 85 calls to backup, when in truth there are tons more (call logs date back to 2011). I was surprised this process did not work, this is the procedure I have been using on my Android phones and it has worked fine before this.



Is there a way to manually copy a call log file from the old Moto X, to PC, to Moto G7 Power? I am thinking connect old phone with micro usb cable to PC, use file explorer to copy file to PC hard drive, and copy this file to Moto G7 Power.