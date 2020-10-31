why is Intel new Optane H10 slower & more $ than the old 760p?

Happy Hopping
Supreme [H]ardness
since 760p is discontinued, I'm looking at replacement drive:
Optane, according to their ad. , is faster than regular NVMe, but according to their spec., it's only 2400Mb/s read,
https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...el-qlc-3d-nand-ssd-1tb-m-2-80mm-pcie-3-0.html
whereas the old 760p, is cheaper, and it's 3230 Mb/s
https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...ies-1-024tb-m-2-80mm-pcie-3-1-x4-3d2-tlc.html
what's going on? and if that's not the replacement of 760p, what exactly is the replacement?
