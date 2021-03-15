why is dual NVMe adapter so expensive?

Happy Hopping
Supreme [H]ardness
https://www.newegg.com/riitop-2nv-p...&cm_re=dual_riitop-_-9SIA6V8CVV4133-_-Product
the fake ones that c/w 1 SATA + NVMe are cheap, but the ones that c/w dual NVME are expensive, the above is over $100
startech brand is over $260
https://www.startech.com/en-us/hdd/pex8m2e2
