why is dual NVMe adapter so expensive?

M

magnetik

Moderator
Staff member
Joined
Jun 6, 2000
Messages
5,811
iirc I picked up my Asus Hyper 3.0 quad card for 50ish. 4.0 is available now tho.
 
C

chithanh

Gawd
Joined
Oct 18, 2010
Messages
889
Those dual NVMe add-in cards that have a PCIe switch are expensive. Your linked one contains an ASMedia ASM2812.

The simple ones which do not have the switch are cheap. But they require host support for PCIe bifurcation.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top