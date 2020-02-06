Why is a HDMI Chromecast picture "squished" on a PC monitor?

O

oblongpolygon

[H]Lite
Joined
Sep 4, 2017
Messages
101
I plug a Chromecast into a Lenovo PC monitor, with a 1680 x 1050 resolution (a 16:10 ratio) and the picture is squished, from the sides. Human faces, for example, seem really narrow.

I plug the same Chromcast into an Acer PC monitor, with a 1920 x 1080 resolution (a 16:9 ratio) and the picture is fine.

Is the ratio the cause of that "squished" phenomenon? (Also, the Chromecast is the non-HD one.)

Would the same "squished" picture occur with the LG 27GL850 for example? It has a 16:9 aspect ratio. I'm keen to buy the LG as a monitor... but if I upgrade monitors later on, I'd then be keen to be able to retire it as a TV... but want to know that a Chromecast, at minimum, will work well enough with it, and without a squished picture.

(Are any owners of the LG 27GL850 monitor maybe able to plug a Chromecast into it, and tell me if the picture is "squished" in the way I describe?)
 
Last edited:
R

ryan_975

[H]ardForum Junkie
Joined
Feb 6, 2006
Messages
14,261
Sounds like the monitor is vertically stretching the input to fill the screen. Look in the monitor or the chromecast settings for something about the aspect ratio.

I wouldn’t think another 16:9 monitor would have any problems.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top