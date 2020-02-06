Why is a HDMI Chromecast picture "squished" on a PC monitor?

I plug a Chromecast into a Lenovo PC monitor, with a 1680 x 1050 resolution (a 16:10 ratio) and the picture is squished, from the sides. Human faces, for example, seem really narrow.



I plug the same Chromcast into an Acer PC monitor, with a 1920 x 1080 resolution (a 16:9 ratio) and the picture is fine.



Is the ratio the cause of that "squished" phenomenon? (Also, the Chromecast is the non-HD one.)



Would the same "squished" picture occur with the LG 27GL850 for example? It has a 16:9 aspect ratio. I'm keen to buy the LG as a monitor... but if I upgrade monitors later on, I'd then be keen to be able to retire it as a TV... but want to know that a Chromecast, at minimum, will work well enough with it, and without a squished picture.



(Are any owners of the LG 27GL850 monitor maybe able to plug a Chromecast into it, and tell me if the picture is "squished" in the way I describe?)