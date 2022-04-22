Why I don't believe in FALD

In game mode, Local Dimming on Medium or High completely washes out parts of the screen. Local Dimming on Low resolves that but lessens how bright the screen gets. Click to expand...

Some blooming around bright objects especially viewed off center. In Game mode, local dimming zones are bigger and the entire screen looks more gray than black (overbrightened), blooming is more aggressive than outside game mode too because the zones are larger and zones switch a little slower. Click to expand...

You will notice slight bloom halo/bloom on 2021 qn90a if you use a black background on the desktop, gaming I didn't notice though. As in around the Taskbar and the mouse cursor but I have my brightness maxed out. Click to expand...

I've never owned a panel with lots of dimming zones so this is mostly theory but I don't believe in FALD, because it is an attempt to somehow get around the hard fact contrast limit inherent to LCD panel technology. So it tries to turn something into something that it's not. If the manufacturer configures dimming zones to make a big difference to blacks, meaning they block a ton of light, then you're going to really notice whenever those zones are turned on or off. The more light the zone blocks the bigger the difference between a blocked zone and an open zone, thus the more blooming you will see around it. Having more, smaller zones reduces the blooming but only OLED has 1x1 pixel "zones". So blooming remains an issue with FALD. And the more light a FALD zone can block to actually improve contrast, the more it blooms/distracts, given the same size/amount of zones. So the better it is, the worse it gets. The 50" QN90A for instance has 448 zones. That is not a lot when you have 8,294,400 pixels. That's 18.513 pixels per zone a.k.a. an area the size of 136 x 136 pixels. That's still a pretty big chunk:You've probably built a house in Minecraft with smaller blocks than that.I know I have. Then you know how hard it is to create any sort of detail with that. I'll quote from the "cons" of DisplayNinja's review of the Acer Predator X35 multi thousand dollar monitor with 512-zone FALD: "Noticeable blooming", and that's only a 34". A 50" QN90A TV as for instance has 2.5x the surface area and 448 zones, therefore should bloom more than 2.5 times as much, other aspects being equal. When speed and latency are important (game mode!) the panel doesn't have time to gradually fade zones in / out, assuming it can do it in the first place. Which brings me to my next point: FALD in game mode, and what people have written about it. These are some comments from QN90A owners, about the FALD on their MiniLED TVs:B. the Installer's QN90A review, the section about local dimming:He's not a fan - at all.A MiniLED TV is supposed to be more suited to FALD than others, so what doestell us?My experience with the Gigabyte Aorus FV43U's dimming - which I understand is worse on paper - is: it is so subtle that you get the exact same result by lowering the brightness to 45/100. Same black levels, same highlight brightness, same slightly veiled / less impactful image due to the lowered brightness. You don't get brightness control when local dimming is on and highlights are a little dim so I prefer to disable its local dimming and simply set brightness to 45-65 depending on what game I'm playing (dark scenes or mostly bright). In a moderately dark game I like to set it to 50. Very slightly worse blacks than local dimming (which = brightness 45) but it offers just that little bit much needed highlight pop that local dimming mode lacks.The Samsung Odyssey G7 that I briefly used before returning it had only 8 dimming zones, not unlike the FV43U but they were more aggressive so they actually did something which made them very distracting so the local dimming was useless there too.I know you're probably thinking: "Those are all bad examples of local dimming and there's a panel I saw at a trade show in Beijing made from unobtainium that proves you wrong." All I can say is based on the theory above I am not convinced at all that (especially in game mode, the mode I care about) "good FALD" should be a major factor to a purchasing decision. I could be wrong, I'm just not currently concvinced that it should be. FALD in general is such a crutch. Like I said the more effective it is, the worse it gets so it's the panel's actual static contrast that counts. FALD is a technology that fully solves nothing and creates other problems doing it. Ideally it should not have to exist, and maybe it should not exist period. Either 'dim' per-pixel or don't do it at all.