Why Ethernet LAN file transfer speed soooo sloooowwww? (Not internet, ... ipad to ext. HHD via router)

Hi. Wonder if any can help, I’m not the most techie person.
I just connected via Ethernet LAN cable and expected at least some improvements on file transfer. (Not speaking of internet speed, talking about copying from iPad to ext hard drive via router)
what I’m using ...
- iPac Pro 2018 (I expect good performance)
- Lan cable 3m CAT6
- Huawei B315 Wi-Fi LTE Router (Gigabit Ethernet ports x 4)
- Western Digital external portable HARD DRIVE USB 3.0
- SMB Samba (probably smb v1) usb 2.0 port on Huawei router
- Multiport Dock (Volkano) RJ-45 LAN connector up to 1000Mbps (Connects LAN C6 cable to iPad)
i understand the router/modem is far from the best, actually all hardware not the best except iPad Pro.
BUT ... for example, a 100mb file take about 30 seconds to copy over from iPad to WD external hard drive ... I expected much faster especially via LAN.
I THINK the slowest in the chain that would bottle neck the speed is the USB 2.0 port of the router/modem for the WD hardrive (I know one can’t achieve usb 3 if connected to USB port).
Some info from the Router Ethernet specs, honestly I dont know what it all means ....
802.11b: 11 Mbps, 5.5 Mbps, 2 Mbps, 1 Mbps
802.11g: 54 Mbps, 48 Mbps, 36 Mbps, 24 Mbps,
18 Mbps, 12 Mbps, 9 Mbps, 6 Mbps
802.11n: 300 Mbps (HT40 MCS15), 144.4 Mbps (HT20 MCS15)
Here is also a link to the router/modem for specs ...Huawei Router Specs
https://www.comx-computers.co.za/RDHB315-specifications-132445.htm
And link to the Router manual (also attached)
Huawei Router Manual
https://www.4gltemall.com/downloads...wei_b315s_22_lte_cpe_specifications.pdf#page8
