Why Edward Snowden is urging users to stop using ExpressVPN?​

All these VPN services seem to operate in two configurations, as a front end on an AWS instance, which really protects you against nothing as that is all logged on Amazon's side and god knows what they do with that there. Or as an ISP service being kept afloat by venture capital until they get large enough they can sell out. The cycle continues, if you don't own the hardware then all you have changed is who is watching your data and the hoops that interested parties need to jump through to get to it.