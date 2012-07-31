Why dont they just offload all floating point operations to the GPU in APU's?

leeleatherwood
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 6, 2011
- Messages
- 1,582
I am by no means a CPU architect or expert, but I have a question about the architecture of APU's.
Since GPU's are order's of magnitude better at floating point operations, and they now have GPU's integrated into CPU's, why not just eliminate the floating point parts of the CPU completely and offload all floating point operations to the GPU? Bulldozer already cut them in half, but they did not offload any of it to the GPU. I have a feeling this would be the next logical step in CPU/APU evolution.
Again, I am by no means an expert or anything.
