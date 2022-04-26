Why don't people call for Microsoft to get out of hardware?

Probably the biggest reason is Nintendo's software - first party titles are great, but can only be played legitimately on Nintendo hardware.



And as much as I love Nintendo hardware, it'd be hard to be a fan of video games and only own a Nintendo console (their 3rd party titles usually suffer compared to the competitions due to lower powered hardware).



Xbox doesn't really have all that much exclusive software, the games that are worth playing on the platform are usually available elsewhere (ie: PC).



And say what you will about Xbox's software library, their hardware has generally been high quality and well designed (with the exception being that first couple of rounds of 360 RRoD consoles).