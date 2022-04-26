Why don't people call for Microsoft to get out of hardware?

CastletonSnob
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Apr 12, 2021
- Messages
- 95
I remember the dark days of the Wii U, when there were calls for Nintendo to stop making consoles and go software only, and people were pointing out every Nintendo console besides the Wii had sold less than the previous one.
Meanwhile, Microsoft has NEVER won a console gen in terms of sales, and Microsoft themselves have said that they have never made a profit off of Xbox. Nintendo has profited off of every console they've ever made besides the Wii U.
So, why have I never heard anyone call for Microsoft to get out of hardware?
Meanwhile, Microsoft has NEVER won a console gen in terms of sales, and Microsoft themselves have said that they have never made a profit off of Xbox. Nintendo has profited off of every console they've ever made besides the Wii U.
So, why have I never heard anyone call for Microsoft to get out of hardware?