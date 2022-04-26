Why don't people call for Microsoft to get out of hardware?

CastletonSnob

I remember the dark days of the Wii U, when there were calls for Nintendo to stop making consoles and go software only, and people were pointing out every Nintendo console besides the Wii had sold less than the previous one.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has NEVER won a console gen in terms of sales, and Microsoft themselves have said that they have never made a profit off of Xbox. Nintendo has profited off of every console they've ever made besides the Wii U.

So, why have I never heard anyone call for Microsoft to get out of hardware?
 
SeymourGore

Probably the biggest reason is Nintendo's software - first party titles are great, but can only be played legitimately on Nintendo hardware.

And as much as I love Nintendo hardware, it'd be hard to be a fan of video games and only own a Nintendo console (their 3rd party titles usually suffer compared to the competitions due to lower powered hardware).

Xbox doesn't really have all that much exclusive software, the games that are worth playing on the platform are usually available elsewhere (ie: PC).

And say what you will about Xbox's software library, their hardware has generally been high quality and well designed (with the exception being that first couple of rounds of 360 RRoD consoles).
 
LukeTbk

I imagine people prefer for Sony to have some competition, even if it never challenges the number one spot and never made money from the Xbox endavours has a whole I would be surprised.
 
Armenius

The Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 were essentially tied during console generation 7. In the end the PlayStation 3 only sold around 1.5 million more units than the Xbox 360 globally (87.4 million vs. 85.8 million).

Microsoft has combined their gaming umbrella into one division. If consoles were removed then it would be losing a large part of its revenue. There is a subsect of people who absolutely refuse to game on anything else, even seeming allergic at the possibility of playing games on a PC. Rabid fanboyism is still alive and well.
 
