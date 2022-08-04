Why does Windows 11 now make me log into my Microsoft account?

Z

Zorachus

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 17, 2006
Messages
10,159
So frustrating, this newer up[date this Summer with Windows 11. Every time I restart or do a fresh boot up of my PC, I don't have the old simple login screen anymore. it makes me og into my Microsoft account before I can enter into the dekstop.

WTF? Who thought that was a good idea? it's an annoying and stupid process I don't like or want.

is there a way to go back to the old way wihtout needing to log into my MS account?
 
