Why does voice to text still suck?

I have the Pixel 4 XL, and before that the 3 XL, 2 XL... and have the voice typing set to faster offline mode.



Anyways, I text a lot using voice to text, I press the microphone on the keyboard and speak to it to write my texts and send. And man so any times it gets words wrong often. I would say its like 70% accurate at best. It's only 95% accurate if I put the phone right up to my mouth, and speak slow, and loud and clear. But when I have the phone a couple feet away from me, and speak in my normal voice, and regular speech speed, it seems to get so many things wrong.



Do iPhone's do it better than Android? Or is this just a general thing with the tech just not being perfected yet?