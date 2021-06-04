Why does video look like crap?

R

rewted

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 4, 2005
Messages
1,673
System in sig, all relatively new parts including the monitor which is not in sig.

Games look fine, general desktop use looks fine, so does benchmarking, etc., why do youtube videos look like hell? Jittery / weird artifacting and when I scroll in the web browser all the images gain a weird (somewhat indescribable) artifacting as well. Does the same at 144 or lower hz refresh rate.

Monitor is a LG Ultragear 38" Ultrawide LG 38GL950G-B.

Pretty fresh windows 10 install, latest drivers as of a few weeks ago, but have gone through a couple different versions and it doesn't seem to have changed. Haven't tried new monitor yet.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
27,843
try turning off hardware acceleration in the browser. also, what browser and does it do it in other browsers?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
27,843
tried dropping the yt res? maybe d/l and run DDU and then install the newest driver. check its control panel for any video settings/override and turn then off.
 
R

rewted

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 4, 2005
Messages
1,673
just did DDU and got yesterday's driver and did all those things... still the same, so weird.

feel like it's gotta be some overlay or something but i'm not sure what to check
 
R

rewted

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 4, 2005
Messages
1,673
hmmm, seems like i pinpointed where the issue is...

if i knock refresh rate down to 60hz it's fine, at 144 hz it seems to have an issue.
 
R

rewted

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 4, 2005
Messages
1,673
Ah even better, I figured it out... it was the "faster" refresh rate configuration on the monitor causing it.

At 144hz in "normal" (which seems to not overclock it) it all looks good.

Damn thing tried doing its thinking for me.

All good now.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
27,843
rewted said:
Ah even better, I figured it out... it was the "faster" refresh rate configuration on the monitor causing it.

At 144hz in "normal" (which seems to not overclock it) it all looks good.

Damn thing tried doing its thinking for me.

All good now.
Click to expand...
nice. didnt think of that. figured dropping "144 or lower" would have shut that off or something.
 
