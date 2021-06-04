Why does video look like crap?

System in sig, all relatively new parts including the monitor which is not in sig.



Games look fine, general desktop use looks fine, so does benchmarking, etc., why do youtube videos look like hell? Jittery / weird artifacting and when I scroll in the web browser all the images gain a weird (somewhat indescribable) artifacting as well. Does the same at 144 or lower hz refresh rate.



Monitor is a LG Ultragear 38" Ultrawide LG 38GL950G-B.



Pretty fresh windows 10 install, latest drivers as of a few weeks ago, but have gone through a couple different versions and it doesn't seem to have changed. Haven't tried new monitor yet.