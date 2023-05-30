Why does Nvidia's Jensen Huang always wear a leather jacket?

erek
"Nvidia's Jensen Huang has turned a leather jacket into a trillion-dollar look""“The next Steve Jobs?”
Is it possible that Huang’s decision to stick to just one style of jacket-based attire was inspired by Steve Jobs, the co-founder and CEO of Apple? Jobs was en route to a special kind of tech stardom even as Huang was founding his company in 1997. Time has a picture of Jobs wearing a turtleneck back in 1976, so it may well be that he started wearing them when everyone else did, and simply never stopped. But in any case, in the years between Nvidia’s founding in 1997 and Jobs’s death in 2011, Jobs almost always wore blue jeans, white trainers, and a black turtleneck. The intent, he said, was to never have to think about what to wear.
If the turtleneck inspired Huang, he wasn’t alone. It quickly became something of a cliché in terms of tech “looks.” Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of Theranos, who reports to prison today for defrauding investors, was compared to Jobs multiple times, in part because of her wardrobe. After Theranos’s tech was found to be a scam and the company lost most of its value overnight, fashion retailers sold out of Elizabeth Holmes-style turtleneck tops just before Halloween.
Most of the conversations around Nvidia focus, at the moment, on its technology. Huang invented the graphics processing unit used in most gaming systems, and Nvidia is now a giant in both semiconductors and artificial intelligence. But whether those also talking about Huang’s outerwear choices are mocking him or commenting that he looks pretty slick, he certainly seems to have succeeded in making himself recognisable.
Should you wish to own one, Huang-style jackets are available for those looking to emulate the CEO’s look, if not his net worth. They cost $145, or $1,200, or probably almost anything below, above, or in between those amounts. It’s hard to put a price on the look of success."
