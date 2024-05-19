Why does MacOS cost less in support in businesses than Windows

So here and there on these forums (e.g. https://hardforum.com/threads/micro...if-you-dont-use-bing.2034990/#post-1045885323) you read that Macs have lower TCO and support cost than Windows PCs. And there users "were happier, and more productive," quoting from the referenced post. I don't doubt the findings, but I'm wondering why? Is it:
Not trolling. I'm just wondering. Yes, I've been using Windows since Bill Gates was in kindergarten, but I'm open to new ideas.
- Apple hardware is built better
- Less third-party hardware in Macs
- Mac GUI is better designed
- MacOS has fewer bugs
- Macs get less malware
