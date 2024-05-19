Why does MacOS cost less in support in businesses than Windows

philb2 said:



Apple hardware is built better

Less third-party hardware in Macs

Mac GUI is better designed

MacOS has fewer bugs

Macs get less malware Or it is something else?



Not trolling. I'm just wondering. Yes, I've been using Windows since Bill Gates was in kindergarten, but I'm open to new ideas. So here and there on these forums (e.g. https://hardforum.com/threads/micro...if-you-dont-use-bing.2034990/#post-1045885323 ) you read that Macs have lower TCO and support cost than Windows PCs. And there users "were happier, and more productive," quoting from the referenced post. I don't doubt the findings, but I'm wondering why? Is it:Or it is something else?Not trolling. I'm just wondering. Yes, I've been using Windows since Bill Gates was in kindergarten, but I'm open to new ideas. Click to expand...

Apple hardware is built better - externally, not internally

Less third-party hardware in Macs - yes. Most 3rd party stuff out there just doesn't work, so don't even try.

Mac GUI is better designed - Subjective

MacOS has fewer bugs - No

Macs get less malware - Ha Ha

My experience working for the past 6 years at a large university, supporting a mixed environment that is probably 90% Windows, 10% Apple:Longer answer.For hardware, Apple is disproportionally represented in our hardware repairs for the percentage of computers we have here. Especially after they get a few years old. Internally, the components are very fragile, they just get encased in solid aluminum armor for every-day usage. I don't know if it is anything Apple is doing in the manufacturing process, but MacBooks seem to have an unnatural attraction to Starbucks coffee.3rd party hardware support - this is something that has me really steamed about the Apple Silicon MacBooks. We have a number of people who were using two or three external monitors with their Intel-based Macs, until we replaced them with the Apple Silicon equivalent. Guess what? Now you have to go buy an additional special dock that won't work quite right, but at least you can use your monitors now.GUI design - click icon, run program. That's how most people use their computer, and it works just the same on Mac as Windows. MacOS has their own version of a full screen "Start Menu" a la Win 8, and no one seems to complain about it. Of course, most people just put shortcuts on their desktop (Mac and Windows users) which tells me that Win 3.1 interface really was one of the most human intuitive interfaces around!Bugs? How do you know MacOS got an update? Things stop working. Really, the show-stopper bugs we've encountered with MacOS are far more and greater than with Windows.Less malware? Not since we quite handing out admin rights on Windows computers to anyone who asked. Now you have to demonstrate a business need for admin rights. Windows malware went practically to zero overnight. Still get Macs infected with malware though, but that may be due to many programs/plugins requiring admin rights to simply run on a Mac.One more thing. It may be that Macs sometimes have lower TCO because for corporate management, you really cannot do much with the Macs. On the other hand, you can really manage and manipulate Windows devices to suite pretty much any use case you can imagine. Naturally, if you can, you will, but that requires more resources to do.