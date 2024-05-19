Why does MacOS cost less in support in businesses than Windows

So here and there on these forums (e.g. https://hardforum.com/threads/micro...if-you-dont-use-bing.2034990/#post-1045885323) you read that Macs have lower TCO and support cost than Windows PCs. And there users "were happier, and more productive," quoting from the referenced post. I don't doubt the findings, but I'm wondering why? Is it:

  • Apple hardware is built better
  • Less third-party hardware in Macs
  • Mac GUI is better designed
  • MacOS has fewer bugs
  • Macs get less malware
Or it is something else?

Not trolling. I'm just wondering. Yes, I've been using Windows since Bill Gates was in kindergarten, but I'm open to new ideas.
 
Their hardware isn't much better than anyone else in terms of failure rates, and often if you have hardware problems you have to pay Apple to fix it if they figure out how to tell you it's not an issue covered by their warrantee. It's something like 12% hardware failure rate IIRC and the average is around 15%.

What makes them work is that you plug in your Apple account into your phone, tablet, and PC, and it just works. It works across generations of devices, it works across hardware, it works across software regardless of your updates. Your photos, contacts, your text messages, everything, it just syncs without any hassle from them.

You *can* get Windows to do this but it's a PITA and doesn't work well with phones at all. The GUIs are shit. They are better at rolling out stable updates, and they have better security and (slightly) better privacy. It's all opt-out but it's easy to opt out.

The main reason they have a lower cost of ownership isn't because they're inexpensive; they're all expensive for what you get. But they have amazing long-term support so you can keep an old device. They don't seem to have as much planned obsolescence; they want you to keep something around for a long time while giving you the option to paying a lot for the new hotness.

All of the Apple devices I have are several generations out, and they work fine, and they all work together flawlessly.
 
philb2 said:
So here and there on these forums (e.g. https://hardforum.com/threads/micro...if-you-dont-use-bing.2034990/#post-1045885323) you read that Macs have lower TCO and support cost than Windows PCs. And there users "were happier, and more productive," quoting from the referenced post. I don't doubt the findinbs, but I'm wondering why? Is it:

  • Apple hardware is built better
  • Less third-party hardware in Macs
  • Mac GUI is better designed
  • MacOS has fewer bugs
  • Macs get less malware
Or it is something else?

Not trolling. I'm just wondering. Yes, I've been using Windows since Bill Gates was in kindergarten, but I'm open to new ideas.
they dont.
yes solid aluminum is more durable and shiny. the guts: look fancy but really no better than a dell. which i would rather have as we can get parts direct and fit them in house, without voiding our warranty, which includes accidental damage...
there is no 3rd hardware in them unless you put it there.
thats debatable.
lol, not true at all.
then why are we running cisco a/v? not true, anymore.

Axman said:
What makes them work is that you plug in your Apple account into your phone, tablet, and PC, and it just works. But they have amazing long-term support so you can keep an old device.
lol thats what kicked this all off. only evil microsoft would dare ask you to sign into an account or change back to their search engine...
the phone sync stuff seems to work fine with apple/android, just no windows phone....
not anymore, they provide support 5-6yrs max. yes you can run your old machine but you wont get updates and apps will start refusing to install. we have had to retire all our 2017 airs due to this. not to mention the thousands and thousands of iads we turfed...
 
pendragon1 said:
the phone sync stuff seems to work fine with apple/android,
Sync between Outlook on Windows 10 and Calendar and Contacts on iPhone? What's your secret? For me, it used to work, using iTunes. No longer. I've tried at least 3 third-party utilities. One requires some weird second copy of contacts or calendar. Another one completey messed up my calendar. I had repeating appointments that started and ended like in 2012. With that program, the repeating appointments continue non-stop to the present, Too many of them to hand-correct.

pendragon1 said:
just no windows phone....
not anymore, they provide support 5-6yrs max. yes you can run your old machine but you wont get updates and apps will start refusing to install. we have had to retire all our 2017 airs due to this. not to mention the thousands and thousands of iads we turfed...
I'm pissed that my iPhone 7 can't get iOS16. But several of my key apps, like CNN, will not work on an older version of the app. You HAVE TO UPGRADE. Did I mention that my phone can't get iOS 16. So what am I supposed to do? Fork over like $1000 to get a new iPhone when my current iPhone works just fine?
 
philb2 said:
Sync between Outlook on Windows 10 and Calendar and Contacts on iPhone? What's your secret? For me, it used to work, using iTunes. No longer. I've tried at least 3 third-party utilities. One requires some weird second copy of contacts or calendar. Another one completey messed up my calendar. I had repeating appointments that started and ended like in 2012. With that program, the repeating appointments continue non-stop to the present, Too many of them to hand-correct.


I'm pissed that my iPhone 7 can't get iOS16. But several of my key apps, like CNN, will not work on an older version of the app. You HAVE TO UPGRADE. Did I mention that my phone can't get iOS 16. So what am I supposed to do? Fork over like $1000 to get a new iPhone when my current iPhone works just fine?
no you gotta put outlook on it.
lol yup.
 
pendragon1 said:
lol thats what kicked this all off. only evil microsoft would dare ask you to sign into an account or change back to their search engine...
the phone sync stuff seems to work fine with apple/android,
Sync between Outlook on Windows 10 and Calendar and Contacts on iPhone? What's your secret???? For me, it used to work, using iTunes. No longer. I've tried at least 3 third-party utilities. One requires some weird second copy of contacts or calendar. Another one completely messed up my calendar. I had repeating appointments that started and ended like in 2012. With that program, the repeating appointments continue non-stop to the present, Too many of them to hand-correct. PF

A third one simply didn't work. Pfui.

A third one simply didn't work. Pfui.
pendragon1 said:
just no windows phone....
not anymore, they provide support 5-6yrs max. yes you can run your old machine but you wont get updates and apps will start refusing to install. we have had to retire all our 2017 airs due to this. not to mention the thousands and thousands of iads we turfed...
I'm pissed that my iPhone 7 can't get iOS16. But several of my key apps, like CNN, will not work on an older version of the app. You HAVE TO UPGRADE. Did I mention that my phone can't get iOS 16. So what am I supposed to do? Fork over like $1000 to get a new iPhone when my current iPhone works just fine? :rage:
 
philb2 said:
I'm pissed that my iPhone 7 can't get iOS16. But several of my key apps, like CNN, will not work on an older version of the app. You HAVE TO UPGRADE. Did I mention that my phone can't get iOS 16. So what am I supposed to do? Fork over like $1000 to get a new iPhone when my current iPhone works just fine? :rage:
Replying to my own post, I feel that I've been screwed over by Apple on this issue, bad. This non-upgrade is completely self-serving, since they do both the OS and the hardware.
 
Axman said:
........ But they have amazing long-term support so you can keep an old device. They don't seem to have as much planned obsolescence; they want you to keep something around for a long time while giving you the option to paying a lot for the new hotness.

All of the Apple devices I have are several generations out, and they work fine, and they all work together flawlessly.
LoL, long term? Apple is no better than anyone else..

macOS 11 was around for 3 years and 6 months, Windows 10... was released in July 2015...and is JUST ending support this year... - almost 9 years...

https://www.itechtics.com/eol/macos/

  • Before 2018: Operating systems were typically supported for around three years.
  • 2018 – 2020: Operating systems were supported for around two years.
  • After 2020: Operating systems are now supported for around one year.
Apple has had plenty of "Sorry, no longer support that hardware any more" over the years.

1716178831468.png
 
philb2 said:
So here and there on these forums (e.g. https://hardforum.com/threads/micro...if-you-dont-use-bing.2034990/#post-1045885323) you read that Macs have lower TCO and support cost than Windows PCs. And there users "were happier, and more productive," quoting from the referenced post. I don't doubt the findings, but I'm wondering why? Is it:

  • Apple hardware is built better
  • Less third-party hardware in Macs
  • Mac GUI is better designed
  • MacOS has fewer bugs
  • Macs get less malware
Or it is something else?

Not trolling. I'm just wondering. Yes, I've been using Windows since Bill Gates was in kindergarten, but I'm open to new ideas.
My experience working for the past 6 years at a large university, supporting a mixed environment that is probably 90% Windows, 10% Apple:

  • Apple hardware is built better - externally, not internally
  • Less third-party hardware in Macs - yes. Most 3rd party stuff out there just doesn't work, so don't even try.
  • Mac GUI is better designed - Subjective
  • MacOS has fewer bugs - No
  • Macs get less malware - Ha Ha
Longer answer.
For hardware, Apple is disproportionally represented in our hardware repairs for the percentage of computers we have here. Especially after they get a few years old. Internally, the components are very fragile, they just get encased in solid aluminum armor for every-day usage. I don't know if it is anything Apple is doing in the manufacturing process, but MacBooks seem to have an unnatural attraction to Starbucks coffee.

3rd party hardware support - this is something that has me really steamed about the Apple Silicon MacBooks. We have a number of people who were using two or three external monitors with their Intel-based Macs, until we replaced them with the Apple Silicon equivalent. Guess what? Now you have to go buy an additional special dock that won't work quite right, but at least you can use your monitors now.

GUI design - click icon, run program. That's how most people use their computer, and it works just the same on Mac as Windows. MacOS has their own version of a full screen "Start Menu" a la Win 8, and no one seems to complain about it. Of course, most people just put shortcuts on their desktop (Mac and Windows users) which tells me that Win 3.1 interface really was one of the most human intuitive interfaces around!

Bugs? How do you know MacOS got an update? Things stop working. Really, the show-stopper bugs we've encountered with MacOS are far more and greater than with Windows.

Less malware? Not since we quite handing out admin rights on Windows computers to anyone who asked. Now you have to demonstrate a business need for admin rights. Windows malware went practically to zero overnight. Still get Macs infected with malware though, but that may be due to many programs/plugins requiring admin rights to simply run on a Mac.

One more thing. It may be that Macs sometimes have lower TCO because for corporate management, you really cannot do much with the Macs. On the other hand, you can really manage and manipulate Windows devices to suite pretty much any use case you can imagine. Naturally, if you can, you will, but that requires more resources to do.
 
philb2 said:
So here and there on these forums (e.g. https://hardforum.com/threads/micro...if-you-dont-use-bing.2034990/#post-1045885323) you read that Macs have lower TCO and support cost than Windows PCs. And there users "were happier, and more productive," quoting from the referenced post. I don't doubt the findings, but I'm wondering why? Is it:
I very much doubt the findings. There is a slant here for the type of users that end up with MACs. Trust me, if its a mixed environment they aren't happy. Apple also has a cult-like following devoid of objectivity in its users. Beyond that, Apple is heavily entrenched in certain niche industries were its considered the only game in town. If you are largely using a complete MAC ecosystem, you will have fewer problems than you would in a mixed environment but from years of supporting MACs I can tell you that they are just as problematic. The problems you get are different, but they are no less worse.

What is worse is that Apple's support of their own hardware has always been appalling. Dell and HP set a much higher standard in this area. I'm not saying they make better hardware, but the support of their hardware for their business customers shames Apple.
philb2 said:
  • Apple hardware is built better
It isn't. Apple hardware is produced in the same factories as Dell and HP hardware often is. It's basically all the same stuff aside from their CPU's which are sometimes different. Power PC, Apple M1, etc.
philb2 said:
  • Less third-party hardware in Macs
Yes and no. All of the hardware is third party. Apple doesn't design as much as you'd imagine and they don't manufacture anything themselves. However, because their hardware QVL is so small, they can afford to do it well.
philb2 said:
  • Mac GUI is better designed
That's a matter of opinion, and I'd largely disagree with it.
philb2 said:
  • MacOS has fewer bugs
The OS isn't less "buggy" as much as you don't have the driver issues that make up the bulk of Windows related issues.
philb2 said:
  • Macs get less malware
Security through obscurity. If your aim is to create an attack vector to affect users, you target Intel and Microsoft to make the most impact. It makes no sense to develop these things to go after a tiny fraction of users out there.
 
Dan_D said:
Security through obscurity. If your aim is to create an attack vector to affect users, you target Intel and Microsoft to make the most impact. It makes no sense to develop these things to go after a tiny fraction of users out there.
What is this? The 90s? Why do people keep parroting this crap? There are over 100 million Mac users. Millions of those users are on outdated and vulnerable versions of macOS. Although 100 million is a significantly smaller user base than PCs, that is still a massive target to hit. Macs get malware, with new threats coming out all the time. There isn't anything obscure about Apple's user base anymore. Although macOS has XProtect, most malware that affects users is from bad software posing as legitimate software and encouraging the user to enter their password so the malware can wreak its havoc. Windows Defender is actually fairly decent now, although it sucks horribly against Ransomware. Ransomware protection is off by default in Windows, but when it's enabled, it's a huge PITA to deal with. Common sense is obviously the best form of defense, but outdated ideas such as "security through obscurity" in regards to Macs is dangerous. Apple isn't some peddling underdog. They're one of the most value companies in the world with a sizable user base ripe for malware with a lot of ignorant users that think they're invincible against bad software and malicious attacks.

The OS isn't less "buggy" as much as you don't have the driver issues that make up the bulk of Windows related issues.
I agree. macOS absolutely does get bugs, with some bugs being severe and going unaddressed by Apple for years.

Yes and no. All of the hardware is third party. Apple doesn't design as much as you'd imagine and they don't manufacture anything themselves. However, because their hardware QVL is so small, they can afford to do it well.
They do control the hardware and the software that goes into their machines, though, which does make them more reliable in general. But Apple has to fix anything that breaks, for the most part.

It isn't. Apple hardware is produced in the same factories as Dell and HP hardware often is. It's basically all the same stuff aside from their CPU's which are sometimes different. Power PC, Apple M1, etc.
This is nonsense. Being built in the same factory doesn't mean they're built with the same quality or have the same quality control. Lots of things are built in the same factories, but companies have their own quality control regulations.

What is worse is that Apple's support of their own hardware has always been appalling. Dell and HP set a much higher standard in this area. I'm not saying they make better hardware, but the support of their hardware for their business customers shames Apple.
I agree completely. Planned obsolescence is a significant problem with owning Apple products (except for iPhones, which have a long support life). Having said that, Microsoft seems to be taking pages out of Apple's playbook with their newer versions of Windows obsoleting a massive chunk of PCs in the wild.
 
Windows also has better fleet management software that you can (and I wouldn't) purchase. There isn't much in the Mac space.

I once ran a "fleet" of 9 macbooks and apart from the initial installation (customized, then uniform for all machines) there wasn't much support to manage anything centrally. ssh'ing in to check things manually is common.
 
I get push back once in a while at work about why we're not using Macs, not by leadership but by end users. End users just don't understand everything that goes on behind the scenes. They think it's just as easy as buying a Macbook and going through that awesome unboxing experience but getting paid! (lil bit of sarcasm there if you can't tell). The few Macs we do have are just on their own and don't do much except for 1 program they were bought for.

The way I look at it is, I'd have to retrain everyone including IT staff, I'd lose access to software we need that does not have a mac replacement, I'd have to buy Mac MDM software, I'm already paying for Microsoft Volume licensing, I'm integrating my Directory Services with applications that I can't replicate on Mac without spinning up new services I'm unfamliar with, and I can barely get funding to replace the cheaper Windows machines I have let alone buy more expensive Mac machines that you you cannot keep in service for the same length of time.

If I was 100% cloud, it would be different, but I'm not and probably won't be for a while. I have 2 contacts in a similar industry. One just moved away from Macs due to the expense of having to use both Microsoft and Apple products at the same time, and another went to Apple, but still has end users running Windows in a VM which hasn't gone well for them.

Also, let's not forget. This conversation was started because of stupid shit Microsoft is doing for home users. You don't deal with most of that at a Enterprise level.
 
