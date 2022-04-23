Why does Intel not have latest generation CPUs with more than 8 strong cores

I mean their Alder Lake CPUs still top out at 8 P cores. Rest of cores are efficiency cores? Is this a design choice or a technical limitation?







I mean would they have been able to make a 10 core CPU with just 10 P cores as 4 e cores take space of 1 P core I heard.







The Intel Alder Lake P cores are so fast and have like 10-15% better IPC at same clock speed as Zen 3 cores and they can clock much higher beyond 5GHz easily where as with Zen 3 you top out at 48GHz if lucky and usually closer to 4.6 or 4.7GHz all core overclock.







And sadly even Raptor Lake still going to have only 8 p cores but even more e cores.







Not that e cores are terrible like past atom cores, but they are still far inferior to P cores and only have Skylake IPC in best case scenarios and often far worse depending on type of code.







Such a shame as the P cores clock so high and well with top notch IPC that they cannot make a CPU with more than 8 of them. Is it a technical problem with their process node, or a design choice or both?? I mean could they have made a 10 core Alder Lake and if so I am sure it would sell like hot cakes to gamers who do not want hybrid arch, but wants lots of power cores and fast ones. As games do not need 16 cores yet and not even 12 or even 10, but 10 gives extra cushion and will age better than 8 cores for future video cards.







I would have stuck with Intel if they had more than 8 p cores on Alder Lake. Instead they topped out at 10 on Comet Lake which was limited to Gen 3 PCIe hardly future proof for video cards. And Zen 3 IPC hammered Comet Lake anyways even if clock speeds were not quite as high all core.







Such a shame there is no Intel 12th gen part with more than 8 P cores available for Alder Lake nor upcoming 13th gen Raptor Lake unless Intel changes things. They lost a customer as the e cores they have are so far inferior to AMD Zen 3 cores even if the P cores are superior, but less of a gap, but they stop at 8.







I am sure a 10 p core Alder Lake would compete and even beat a 5900X with 2 less cores maybe even at pure parallelism workloads as only 2 less cores, but 10-15% better IPC and much faster clocks. And games are becoming more parallelism with CPU cores, but only up to certain amount as they will not use as many cores as you can throw at them for a long long time. But 8 cores topping out is long in the tooth maybe soon and 10 to 12 would be perfect for gaming for years and years especially if you like high clock speeds and SMT/HT off for all core overclock.