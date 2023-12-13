Why do you think PC games got away with fixated user interfaces?

In the 80s and 90s you had these User interfaces that displayed health your chapters faces and other stuff like in Doom and Dungeon crawlers now you have menus that pop up with key presses instead that can vanish if you press it again. It might if been done for immersion or pop up menus just took over for fixed UI.

I'm thinking maybe with 3D graphics user interfaces just vanished for a while but you have a clicker recently like BG3 which has a really complex UI.
 
