Why do some monitors, monitor cables, or whatever else prevent entry into BIOS / UEFI?

From what I understand, when booting with certain mobo / monitor / cable combos, the boot splash screen is skipped and there's no chance to enter into the BIOS / UEFI.



I've had this issue with my Asus PG329Q monitor together with multiple BIOSes - ironically, Asus ones. In the case of my X670E-A motherboard, the way I found around it, after much frustration, was to boot into Advanced Recovery Options (which wouldn't display but would be just a black screen), and then press the Space key while sitting at that black screen, which would again reboot the PC, and then hold-down the Delete key as it reboots, and that'd get it into the BIOS. From there, I enable CSM, and after doing that, I get the boot splash, and the Advanced Recovery Options screen also displays properly.



With an older PC that I just picked up, which has an Asus Z97-K R2.0 motherboard, I have the same issues, and haven't been able to get it into the BIOS even with the Advanced Recovery Options trick that works with my X670E-A mobo.



Edit: "on the Asus Z97-K R2.0 mobo I'm currently trying to get into the BIOS for, I can actually see the Advanced Recovery Options screen. But when I select the Enter UEFI option, it restarts, skips the splash screen, and goes straight into Windows within seconds."



The premise of the situation seems weird to me. Why does the boot process, whether it shows the splash screen where you can enter the BIOS, have anything to do with what monitor or cable is connected? And why does Advanced Recovery Options somehow not display based on the connected monitor, while everything else displays normally?