Why do some monitors, monitor cables, or whatever else prevent entry into BIOS / UEFI?

D

Delicieuxz

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 11, 2016
Messages
1,700
From what I understand, when booting with certain mobo / monitor / cable combos, the boot splash screen is skipped and there's no chance to enter into the BIOS / UEFI.

I've had this issue with my Asus PG329Q monitor together with multiple BIOSes - ironically, Asus ones. In the case of my X670E-A motherboard, the way I found around it, after much frustration, was to boot into Advanced Recovery Options (which wouldn't display but would be just a black screen), and then press the Space key while sitting at that black screen, which would again reboot the PC, and then hold-down the Delete key as it reboots, and that'd get it into the BIOS. From there, I enable CSM, and after doing that, I get the boot splash, and the Advanced Recovery Options screen also displays properly.

With an older PC that I just picked up, which has an Asus Z97-K R2.0 motherboard, I have the same issues, and haven't been able to get it into the BIOS even with the Advanced Recovery Options trick that works with my X670E-A mobo.

Edit: "on the Asus Z97-K R2.0 mobo I'm currently trying to get into the BIOS for, I can actually see the Advanced Recovery Options screen. But when I select the Enter UEFI option, it restarts, skips the splash screen, and goes straight into Windows within seconds."

The premise of the situation seems weird to me. Why does the boot process, whether it shows the splash screen where you can enter the BIOS, have anything to do with what monitor or cable is connected? And why does Advanced Recovery Options somehow not display based on the connected monitor, while everything else displays normally?
 
Last edited:
bios(es) tend to use oddball res/refresh rates and some monitors, particularily tvs, will do this. you could try the advanced recovery trick but hold shift as you click restart, then see if it has the "enter uefi" option. otherwise, drag out an old monitor, one with vga on it almost always work, even if you use hdmi.
 
pendragon1 said:
bios(es) tend to use oddball res/refresh rates and some monitors, particularily tvs, will do this. you could try the advanced recovery trick but hold shift as you click restart, then see if it has the "enter uefi" option. otherwise, drag out an old monitor, one with vga on it almost always work, even if you use hdmi.
I should've clarified that on the Asus Z97-K R2.0 mobo I'm currently trying to get into the BIOS for, I can actually see the Advanced Recovery Options screen. But when I select the Enter UEFI option, it restarts, skips the splash screen, and goes straight into Windows within seconds. So, the Enter UEFI option isn't working.
 
Sounds like an issue with fastboot (or more specifically, whatever the boot config option is that skips pretty much everything before the OS takes over). The OS should (be able to) prompt the firmware to open the EFI menu, but I guess some configuration causes that to fail.

You might be able to get in using a linux live-cd, I think some have a "boot into efi" option. Or you could load an efi shell and manually input whatever magic command is needed to enter the efi menu (I don't know how to do this, or if it's actually possible, but it should be).
 
According to gpt:
Your issue is indeed an interesting one and can be quite frustrating. Here's a breakdown of why this might be happening and some potential solutions:

Understanding the Issue​

  1. Boot Splash Screen and BIOS Access: The boot splash screen is controlled by the motherboard firmware (BIOS/UEFI). Certain combinations of motherboards, monitors, and cables can lead to scenarios where the splash screen doesn't display, thus preventing you from entering the BIOS/UEFI.
  2. CSM (Compatibility Support Module): Enabling CSM can resolve display issues during boot because it changes how the motherboard handles video output. CSM allows legacy BIOS compatibility, which can sometimes better support older monitors or certain display protocols.
  3. Monitor and Cable Compatibility: Different monitors and cables support different video modes and resolutions. During the boot process, the motherboard may initially output a video signal that is incompatible with your monitor. This is especially true with high-resolution or high-refresh-rate monitors connected via HDMI or DisplayPort.
  4. Advanced Recovery Options: The Advanced Recovery Options screen in Windows might default to a video mode that your monitor cannot display properly, especially if it's outputting at a resolution or refresh rate that's not supported during the initial boot phase.

I do not know enough how much it is the monitor the issue if you do not have an other monitor (or easy enough to reach TV) that you can use, you could try hdmi instead of DP or vice versa maybe ? In those moment we can a little bit of VGA nostalgia...
 
Last edited:
Back when BIOS was all text, this was never an issue. And it's kinda funny when you think about it, because the BIOS options on most boards are pretty much STILL all text, just surrounded with a fancy graphic border.
 
mvmiller12 said:
Back when BIOS was all text, this was never an issue. And it's kinda funny when you think about it, because the BIOS options on most boards are pretty much STILL all text, just surrounded with a fancy graphic border.
Some have a little spinning fans animation...
 
Delicieuxz said:
From what I understand, when booting with certain mobo / monitor / cable combos, the boot splash screen is skipped and there's no chance to enter into the BIOS / UEFI.

I've had this issue with my Asus PG329Q monitor together with multiple BIOSes - ironically, Asus ones. In the case of my X670E-A motherboard, the way I found around it, after much frustration, was to boot into Advanced Recovery Options (which wouldn't display but would be just a black screen), and then press the Space key while sitting at that black screen, which would again reboot the PC, and then hold-down the Delete key as it reboots, and that'd get it into the BIOS. From there, I enable CSM, and after doing that, I get the boot splash, and the Advanced Recovery Options screen also displays properly.

With an older PC that I just picked up, which has an Asus Z97-K R2.0 motherboard, I have the same issues, and haven't been able to get it into the BIOS even with the Advanced Recovery Options trick that works with my X670E-A mobo.

Edit: "on the Asus Z97-K R2.0 mobo I'm currently trying to get into the BIOS for, I can actually see the Advanced Recovery Options screen. But when I select the Enter UEFI option, it restarts, skips the splash screen, and goes straight into Windows within seconds."

The premise of the situation seems weird to me. Why does the boot process, whether it shows the splash screen where you can enter the BIOS, have anything to do with what monitor or cable is connected? And why does Advanced Recovery Options somehow not display based on the connected monitor, while everything else displays normally?
For me it has pretty much been a monitor-related problem. Especially the Acer monitors I had took forever to detect the video signal when booting up. Always passed the enter BIOS/UEFI splash screens. So, just started hitting the "Delete" key repeatedly as soon as the reboot started and kept doing so until the BIOS showed up on the screen. Never needed to get into BIOS that often but when doing so, the repeat clicks on Delete did the trick. Seems that was more common in the older days.

Thankfully the monitors I'm now using are much quicker at finding the video input, esp. the Dell monitor. Always see the splash screens on it.
 
I've now got BIOS entry by switching from DisplayPort to the HDMI cable that came with my Super Nintendo Classic. The splash and everything shows up with that cable. But enabling CSM in the BIOS still didn't fix it with my DisplayPort cable.
 
Last edited:
