Why do Mice manufacturer's have such shit software?

More of a rant. But why does every bloated pos from brand manufacturers suck so bad? Looking at all the major brands, they are all bloatware infested piles of garbage that don't even function properly to begin with. I look back at my older mice that used Logitech Gaming Software and miss it dearly...Unfrotunately no compatibility with current gen mice at all. Ghub is terrible, razer is garbage (currently using), and I heard equal of the others as I try to hunt down a new mouse.
My old LGS based mice worked great over the years (G9, G9X, G502, G502 Hero, etc), lasted for years, and LGS app detection and profile switching worked instantaneously. Switched to a Razer Basilisk Ultimate, as it had a similar body to my G502, and feels great...But man the quality of the internals must be terrible. Had phantom scrolling issues on the mouse wheel within a year, sent it in for a warranty replacement for a brand new one, few months later, same problem. Layer on top the fact that their app detection profile takes a second or two to switch, alt tabbing too fast breaks the detection, and sometimes even gets locked up for a few minutes before it finally starts switching as it should.
Looking up Rtings, the only mice that support app detection profile switching are some of the major brands. Corsair, SteelSeries, Razer, Asus, and Logitech...But reading reviews online about their software are nothing but horror stories. Has anyone come across any open source solutions? There has to be something out there. I shit you not, I'm one step away from disassembling the internals of my g903, and purchasing a g502x to frankenstein together a mouse that feels good, and actually works with Logitech Gaming Software....
My old LGS based mice worked great over the years (G9, G9X, G502, G502 Hero, etc), lasted for years, and LGS app detection and profile switching worked instantaneously. Switched to a Razer Basilisk Ultimate, as it had a similar body to my G502, and feels great...But man the quality of the internals must be terrible. Had phantom scrolling issues on the mouse wheel within a year, sent it in for a warranty replacement for a brand new one, few months later, same problem. Layer on top the fact that their app detection profile takes a second or two to switch, alt tabbing too fast breaks the detection, and sometimes even gets locked up for a few minutes before it finally starts switching as it should.
Looking up Rtings, the only mice that support app detection profile switching are some of the major brands. Corsair, SteelSeries, Razer, Asus, and Logitech...But reading reviews online about their software are nothing but horror stories. Has anyone come across any open source solutions? There has to be something out there. I shit you not, I'm one step away from disassembling the internals of my g903, and purchasing a g502x to frankenstein together a mouse that feels good, and actually works with Logitech Gaming Software....