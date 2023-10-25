Why do Mice manufacturer's have such shit software?

More of a rant. But why does every bloated pos from brand manufacturers suck so bad? Looking at all the major brands, they are all bloatware infested piles of garbage that don't even function properly to begin with. I look back at my older mice that used Logitech Gaming Software and miss it dearly...Unfrotunately no compatibility with current gen mice at all. Ghub is terrible, razer is garbage (currently using), and I heard equal of the others as I try to hunt down a new mouse.

My old LGS based mice worked great over the years (G9, G9X, G502, G502 Hero, etc), lasted for years, and LGS app detection and profile switching worked instantaneously. Switched to a Razer Basilisk Ultimate, as it had a similar body to my G502, and feels great...But man the quality of the internals must be terrible. Had phantom scrolling issues on the mouse wheel within a year, sent it in for a warranty replacement for a brand new one, few months later, same problem. Layer on top the fact that their app detection profile takes a second or two to switch, alt tabbing too fast breaks the detection, and sometimes even gets locked up for a few minutes before it finally starts switching as it should.

Looking up Rtings, the only mice that support app detection profile switching are some of the major brands. Corsair, SteelSeries, Razer, Asus, and Logitech...But reading reviews online about their software are nothing but horror stories. Has anyone come across any open source solutions? There has to be something out there. I shit you not, I'm one step away from disassembling the internals of my g903, and purchasing a g502x to frankenstein together a mouse that feels good, and actually works with Logitech Gaming Software....
 
It all xi jingping/zukkerberg spyware to collect data.

If you could gain an extra $100,000 per year off of software for every user who purchases your software because either a chinese authoritarian or a western monopoly wants to pay for the data, would you say no?

If so, awesome! good job being a moral and ethical business owner, but then someone else will, and they'll make more money to produce/advertise competing products.

The system rewards certain things and uplift them over others.
 
Starfalcon said:
Why dont you just buy another G502 hero?

https://www.newegg.com/logitech-910-005469-g502-hero-usb-wired/p/3C6-0064-00002?Item=3C6-0064-00002

On sale for $40 and still works with LGS. I just bought this one to replace my 5 year old G502 hero that started double clicking.
I have three of them in my closet brand new. Bought them when I was still using wired mice. Made the switch to wireless about a year and a half ago, otherwise I'd just bust one of those boxes open. Unfortunately the G502 lightspeed, X, and X Plus all are logitech G-hub based =*(.
 
Because making the software really good might sell a couple mice but the ROI on it might not even occur. :(
 
Darunion said:
Because making the software really good might sell a couple mice but the ROI on it might not even occur. :(
On the contrary though, having shit software will turn buyers away. That's basically what is happening when you read up on the logitech subreddit. Buyers abandoning logitech hardware due to their terrible software now. It's been 4 years of peeps complaining about ghub, and it's still shit as the day it was released. The part that is the most confusing about all of this, is Logitech Gaming Software is a superior piece of software, albeit older and not supported anymore. Everything pretty much just works in LGS....It may have an older interface and design aesthetic...But it has very few flaws. When used with app detection, it instantaneous in switching profiles, I've never seen it hiccup or freeze in this endeavor. It also has great macro support, and a loyal fanbase considering how many people complain about ghub, with many posts regarding Logitech Gaming Software.

Logitech literally downgraded themselves massively...for what? The sake of releasing "new" inferior software? Just boggles the mind.
 
Ikasu said:
On the contrary though, having shit software will turn buyers away. That's basically what is happening when you read up on the logitech subreddit. Buyers abandoning logitech hardware due to their terrible software now. It's been 4 years of peeps complaining about ghub, and it's still shit as the day it was released. The part that is the most confusing about all of this, is Logitech Gaming Software is a superior piece of software, albeit older and not supported anymore. Everything pretty much just works in LGS....It may have an older interface and design aesthetic...But it has very few flaws. When used with app detection, it instantaneous in switching profiles, I've never seen it hiccup or freeze in this endeavor. It also has great macro support, and a loyal fanbase considering how many people complain about ghub, with many posts regarding Logitech Gaming Software.

Logitech literally downgraded themselves massively...for what? The sake of releasing "new" inferior software? Just boggles the mind.
I agree mostly. It is a hard sell to the executive team in a lot of cases for putting a lot of money into software when you sell hardware. Maybe the mouse sales dont actually mean much to them to warrant putting more effort into it. I myself have never used profile switching of any kind so i cant comment on that, i just use a sensitivity button on the mouse to move it up or down if im gaming or im doing photo work.

And not all companies make good decisions, often you have someone start steering the ship into an iceburg. I hope they improve. I used to use exclusively logitech stuff but prices actually have pushed me into razer more now. I still like corded mice like an old person should haha.
 
It's not just mouse manufacturers. Any company that has hardware with RGB LED lighting and software for that is all trash. Motherboard software is trash too. Generally speaking, hardware companies make hardware and software is a secondary concern. The only companies that even remotely care are NVIDIA and AMD as it has more to do with the overall computing experience and gaming compatibility. Everyone else? They just want it to gather data and look good for the two minutes you use it to set things up. After that, it doesn't really matter.
 
Dan_D said:
Generally speaking, hardware companies make hardware and software is a secondary concern.
This is pretty much it. Mostly I've only needed mouse software to adjust the disco settings and then you can leave it uninstalled. But I don't have mice with 37 buttons and macros.
 
Let's face it: most drivers and other hardware control software that doesn't have to go through Microsoft's vetting process is lousy.
 
Dan_D said:
Generally speaking, hardware companies make hardware and software is a secondary concern.
This could be the case, what percentage of user install them to start with ?

I think a lot of people are happy not too and do not
 
LukeTbk said:
This could be the case, what percentage of user install them to start with ?

I think a lot of people are happy not too and do not
I'd wager most people don't install motherboard software or mouse software unless they need it for a specific reason. After that, they'll either uninstall it if they can or let it languish and not bother to update or really use it.
 
Darunion said:
If i plug in my mouse and a cursor moves around the screen, im usually good
Specially that now side buttons, scroll, etc... tend to work in most app out of the box without any extra app needed.

I imagine there is high end gamers outthere with different speed-setting by games that use them ?
 
Ikasu said:
On the contrary though, having shit software will turn buyers away. That's basically what is happening when you read up on the logitech subreddit. Buyers abandoning logitech hardware due to their terrible software now. It's been 4 years of peeps complaining about ghub, and it's still shit as the day it was released. The part that is the most confusing about all of this, is Logitech Gaming Software is a superior piece of software, albeit older and not supported anymore. Everything pretty much just works in LGS....It may have an older interface and design aesthetic...But it has very few flaws. When used with app detection, it instantaneous in switching profiles, I've never seen it hiccup or freeze in this endeavor. It also has great macro support, and a loyal fanbase considering how many people complain about ghub, with many posts regarding Logitech Gaming Software.

Logitech literally downgraded themselves massively...for what? The sake of releasing "new" inferior software? Just boggles the mind.
Where those buyers gonna go... SteelSeries software is just as shitty... ICue even shittier...
 
Darunion said:
I agree mostly. It is a hard sell to the executive team in a lot of cases for putting a lot of money into software when you sell hardware. Maybe the mouse sales dont actually mean much to them to warrant putting more effort into it. I myself have never used profile switching of any kind so i cant comment on that, i just use a sensitivity button on the mouse to move it up or down if im gaming or im doing photo work.

And not all companies make good decisions, often you have someone start steering the ship into an iceburg. I hope they improve. I used to use exclusively logitech stuff but prices actually have pushed me into razer more now. I still like corded mice like an old person should haha.
I feel you...I don't really game as much anymore, and use my mouse and keyboard for more productivity work in 3D. With all the apps I use, nice to have specific profiles on my mouse for additional functionality for often used workflows...Hence the app profile switching. Guess it's not a major concern for the masses though. It's just sad to see the reality of what Logitech has become. I've sworn by their products for decades, but they really shot themselves in the foot with this. Further enforced by the fact a decent majority use their Onboard Memory Profile application instead, only installing G-Hub once for the initial setup, then removing it.

If anyone thinks I'm overstating how bad g-hub is, a quick google search of "Ghub is terrible, reddit", brings a couple of pages full of results. Heading over to the LogitechG subreddit at this exact moment, the first post that popped up is "Logitech GHUB app is the worst application ever known to mankind" with 73 comments...lol. With most of these topics most likely being removed by moderators =(. Just astounds me how far they have fallen. I love logitech's hardware, especially when I spend $100+ on a mouse, I expect it to work, but I guess that's asking too much. On the contrary, where as my razer basilisk ultimate has had the same hardware issue on a brand new replacement, on top of having terrible software =(.

Dan_D said:
It's not just mouse manufacturers. Any company that has hardware with RGB LED lighting and software for that is all trash. Motherboard software is trash too. Generally speaking, hardware companies make hardware and software is a secondary concern.
Can't agree enough with that. I dread the thought to having to install Asus Aura to control the rgb in my system, or the malware known as Armoury Crate =P. Luckily G.Skill has it's own rgb software for it's memory, so able to install it instead to turn off my rams RGB.

It's just sad to see that this is the overall truth though, as bad software can ruin the experience of good hardware. In the graphics card market it is system breaking, sad to see it being a low priority for Mice and keyboards.

blackmomba said:
Where those buyers gonna go... SteelSeries software is just as shitty... ICue even shittier...
This made me actually laugh. Yea, sad truth.
 
Lenovo's driver / software isn't too bad for their mice... I just bought a M600 because it was one of very few (maybe the only?) truly ambidextrous wireless design (buttons both sides) I could find. I love the size and shape of the m600 but the scroll wheel is pretty terrible, squeaks ... but if you are a left handed palm grip mouse user the landscape is bleak ...even bleaker because the M600 was replaced with the M600S which is not ambidextrous.

1698524706395.png



I wish steel series would let you just install the engine and not their stupid GG suite.. but I do love the size and shape of the Sensei Ten as well... but the suite is bullsh*t. A modern wireless Sensei w/ engine only would absolutely kick ass...
 
