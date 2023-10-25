Why do Mice manufacturer's have such shit software?

Darunion said: I agree mostly. It is a hard sell to the executive team in a lot of cases for putting a lot of money into software when you sell hardware. Maybe the mouse sales dont actually mean much to them to warrant putting more effort into it. I myself have never used profile switching of any kind so i cant comment on that, i just use a sensitivity button on the mouse to move it up or down if im gaming or im doing photo work.



And not all companies make good decisions, often you have someone start steering the ship into an iceburg. I hope they improve. I used to use exclusively logitech stuff but prices actually have pushed me into razer more now. I still like corded mice like an old person should haha. Click to expand...

Dan_D said: It's not just mouse manufacturers. Any company that has hardware with RGB LED lighting and software for that is all trash. Motherboard software is trash too. Generally speaking, hardware companies make hardware and software is a secondary concern. Click to expand...

blackmomba said: Where those buyers gonna go... SteelSeries software is just as shitty... ICue even shittier... Click to expand...

I feel you...I don't really game as much anymore, and use my mouse and keyboard for more productivity work in 3D. With all the apps I use, nice to have specific profiles on my mouse for additional functionality for often used workflows...Hence the app profile switching. Guess it's not a major concern for the masses though. It's just sad to see the reality of what Logitech has become. I've sworn by their products for decades, but they really shot themselves in the foot with this. Further enforced by the fact a decent majority use their Onboard Memory Profile application instead, only installing G-Hub once for the initial setup, then removing it.If anyone thinks I'm overstating how bad g-hub is, a quick google search of "Ghub is terrible, reddit", brings a couple of pages full of results. Heading over to the LogitechG subreddit at this exact moment, the first post that popped up is "Logitech GHUB app is the worst application ever known to mankind" with 73 comments...lol. With most of these topics most likely being removed by moderators =(. Just astounds me how far they have fallen. I love logitech's hardware, especially when I spend $100+ on a mouse, I expect it to work, but I guess that's asking too much. On the contrary, where as my razer basilisk ultimate has had the same hardware issue on a brand new replacement, on top of having terrible software =(.Can't agree enough with that. I dread the thought to having to install Asus Aura to control the rgb in my system, or the malware known as Armoury Crate =P. Luckily G.Skill has it's own rgb software for it's memory, so able to install it instead to turn off my rams RGB.It's just sad to see that this is the overall truth though, as bad software can ruin the experience of good hardware. In the graphics card market it is system breaking, sad to see it being a low priority for Mice and keyboards.This made me actually laugh. Yea, sad truth.