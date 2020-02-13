Why do inexpensive highly reviewed "good" headsets all have trash mics?

Bought a Kingston HyperX Cloud... fixed the mic issue by literally making my own mic. Anyway... only sort of fixed it. Now I realize there is also an issue internal to the headset where sound bleeds over from the headset output to the mic input. You can find people talking about this issue online in various places but not that many people (including Kingston themselves) know that this is a problem. If you physically remove the mic from the headset you will still get noise going into the mic input - as Ive been trying to fix it I test it by tapping my finger on the headset earpiece and you can clearly hear it in a recording.



Bought a Razer Kraken when I was in Target just because I was sick of messing with my headset. Well, now Im messing with my headset again. This mic is pretty trash (quiet) and has to be boosted considerably and is still quiet to some people Im talking to. The headset itself is inferior to the HyperX Cloud in fitment, comfort, possibly in sound quality... and unfortunately the build quality (a very specific issue Ive got). This is the first headset Ive ever had in my life where if you slide your finger/arm/whatever across the cable that connects to the headset then you can hear it clearly in your left ear (where the cable connects to). Sound is traveling up the cable through the actual structure of the cable and isnt isolated in any way (apparently) where it connects. If I move my head or start moving my right arm I will hear it the movement in my left ear and its annoying.



Started looking at reviews of some other sub-$100 headsets and there seems to be a lot of headsets with junk mics. I had a Madcatz Freq 5 before this that I bought on a whim and really liked it... was hoping to upgrade after using that headset for 4-5 years. How does a company like Madcatz get sound quality, mic quality, and general build quality higher then the big players in the game?