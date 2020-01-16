Why do I get hiss on an external DAC?

Discussion in 'Computer Audio' started by M76, Jan 16, 2020

    M76

    I bought an external DAC with balanced output exactly to avoid noise from the PC, but now I constantly get hiss or hum or whatever you call it from the speakers and it is affected by what the PC is doing. If the GPU is occupied the hiss gets worse. If the screen displays bright colors the hiss is less pronounced than when the display is dark.

    This is an external USB dac, how can the noise propagate through a digital interface from the PC? Or is it possible the noise is collected by the cable going to the speakers? Or through the mains?

    What can I do to get rid of it? Would connetcing the speakers to different electrical outlets help?
     
    criccio

    Does the DAC have an optical input? USB is still electrical.
     
    M76

    USB is ones and zeroes with integrity checks it can't collect noise like an analog connection.
     
    criccio

    I know, but its still metal on metal so its possible. I mean it has to be that if you're getting feedback based on what the PC is doing.
     
    grim4593

    Although the transmission is digital the power lines can still have power supply noise on them that makes its way into the speaker outputs. If the DAC does not have its analog circuitry properly isolated from the digital circuitry it can definitely end up with hiss.
    I've had this happen with noisy GPUs and lower quality speakers. You might be able to fix it with a USB cord with an integrated ferrite bead or buy a clip on ferrite bead.
     

    M76

    I have multiple ferrites tried playing around with them, but no matter where I put them they didn't seem to affect the hiss.

    The thing is intermittent too, one day its fine, next day I get the noise. It's not going on right now for example.
     
