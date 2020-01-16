Why do I get hiss on an external DAC?

Although the transmission is digital the power lines can still have power supply noise on them that makes its way into the speaker outputs. If the DAC does not have its analog circuitry properly isolated from the digital circuitry it can definitely end up with hiss.

I've had this happen with noisy GPUs and lower quality speakers. You might be able to fix it with a USB cord with an integrated ferrite bead or buy a clip on ferrite bead.

