why do CPU's GPU's cost so much or do they cost so much?

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by HAL_404, Jan 1, 2020 at 1:39 PM.

  1. Jan 1, 2020 at 1:39 PM #1
    HAL_404

    HAL_404 Gawd

    Messages:
    555
    Joined:
    Dec 16, 2018
    I've been guilty of making "why does it cost so much" comments (mostly for used stuff though) but today I came across the Heathkit ES-400 circa 1950's and it helped put my perspective on PC hardware pricing back to a much more appreciative perspective.

    Heathkit ES-400 computer in the 1950's cost $945 for the "complete" kit (you had to build it yourself). Adjusting for inflation that's about $9k today (US currency) and it couldn't run most anything, let alone a single game like Pong or Space Invaders

    imagine if folks today had to pay $9k and had to put it together themselves (do all the vacuum tube socket wiring, switches, jacks, knobs and all the associated wiring, etc)

    Heathkit ES-400 Catalog with prices ... http://s3data.computerhistory.org/brochures/heath.analog.1956.102646297.pdf


    Perfect device to have running during the winter months ;)
    Heathkit-ES-400-945-in-1955.jpg
     
    HAL_404, Jan 1, 2020 at 1:39 PM
    HAL_404, Jan 1, 2020 at 1:39 PM
    #1
  2. Jan 1, 2020 at 2:29 PM #2
    MaZa

    MaZa 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,766
    Joined:
    Sep 21, 2008
    That looks like something straight out of Adam West Batmans Batcave. (y)
     
    MaZa, Jan 1, 2020 at 2:29 PM
    MaZa, Jan 1, 2020 at 2:29 PM
    #2