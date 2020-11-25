Why do AMD and Nvidia's Amazon storefronts promote scalped cards?

Conman
I understand shady resellers popping up if you do a search, it's just the way it is. Promoting these fools is something else entirely. Going to both company's official store pages list scalped cards. All those press releases keep telling us how awful they feel about the situation. Looks like they got over it.
https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/...5449-a592-454d-bc68-8ef2b80f3a79&ref_=ast_bln
https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/...5449-a592-454d-bc68-8ef2b80f3a79&ref_=ast_bln