Why do AIOs never give any information about their cooling power?

i'm new into watercooling and have a (maybe) stupid question: Why do AIO manufacturers don't give any specific information about the cooling power of their products? I am trying to find an AIO which is capable of cooling a LED Chip with 200 watts of heat power (TDP), so that temperature stays below ~60 °C. The only option i see right now to find out if a specific AIO is suitable for this case is reading other peoples experiences or trying it out, which seems stupid... Can someone explain?
Thank you,
Darius