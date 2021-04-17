Why do AIOs never give any information about their cooling power?

Most likely because without a good testing standard there would be no meaningful way to compare numbers and most of the audience would probably not understand the numbers. It depends on a lot of factors like how large is the warm surface (finstack coverage), what kind of tim do you use, what is the ambient, was it noise normalized etc. E.g. if one tests with the supplied paste and the other tests with the best liquid metal then there will be a significant difference in number given.



Another example is do you measure max capacity at settings that user never will run with or with the lower noise profiles the AIO is delivered with? In my experience the most agressive fan profile on corsair h150i pro xt is about 5-7 degrees worse than what the cooler is capable of on a 5800x, but it has a much more palatable noise profile. At 40dbA noise normalized fan profiles the 360 and larger AIOs will beat out the best air coolers every time, but those are generally higher fan speeds than what most users do use so the real world experience is different.



Anandtech has a good setup for measuring coolers and probably the most accurate measurements of capacity for AIOs and air coolers.



The temp you get from your chip depends on the heat transfer it gets with the chip etc. Pretty much all good air towers and 360 AIOs are capable of keeping it below 60 if they get optimal heat transfer, but that is an unknown until you try.