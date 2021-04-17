Why do AIOs never give any information about their cooling power?

darius123

Hi,

i'm new into watercooling and have a (maybe) stupid question: Why do AIO manufacturers don't give any specific information about the cooling power of their products? I am trying to find an AIO which is capable of cooling a LED Chip with 200 watts of heat power (TDP), so that temperature stays below ~60 °C. The only option i see right now to find out if a specific AIO is suitable for this case is reading other peoples experiences or trying it out, which seems stupid... Can someone explain?

Thank you,
Darius
 
Mchart:

Because AIO's are generally just a gimmick. I got one, but the reality is that they are mostly just a marketing/gimmick exercise. The only real benefit is just the cleaner look case compared to having the massive heatsink on the CPU. If you've got the room, a decent heatsink will perform just as well, if not better, for the money.
 
auntjemima:

Mchart said:
Because AIO's are generally just a gimmick. I got one, but the reality is that they are mostly just a marketing/gimmick exercise. The only real benefit is just the cleaner look case compared to having the massive heatsink on the CPU. If you've got the room, a decent heatsink will perform just as well, if not better, for the money.
I used to think AIOs were better until I used some Noctua coolers. The biiiiiiiig ones. They work just as well.

To answer your question, I suppose it would depend on the fans, on their speed, ability to push air... If you are running it in push vs pull.

I agree that there should be some sort of standard though. All fans in push, on automatic fan control, after x amount of time.
 
evhvis:

Most likely because without a good testing standard there would be no meaningful way to compare numbers and most of the audience would probably not understand the numbers. It depends on a lot of factors like how large is the warm surface (finstack coverage), what kind of tim do you use, what is the ambient, was it noise normalized etc. E.g. if one tests with the supplied paste and the other tests with the best liquid metal then there will be a significant difference in number given.

Another example is do you measure max capacity at settings that user never will run with or with the lower noise profiles the AIO is delivered with? In my experience the most agressive fan profile on corsair h150i pro xt is about 5-7 degrees worse than what the cooler is capable of on a 5800x, but it has a much more palatable noise profile. At 40dbA noise normalized fan profiles the 360 and larger AIOs will beat out the best air coolers every time, but those are generally higher fan speeds than what most users do use so the real world experience is different.

Anandtech has a good setup for measuring coolers and probably the most accurate measurements of capacity for AIOs and air coolers.

The temp you get from your chip depends on the heat transfer it gets with the chip etc. Pretty much all good air towers and 360 AIOs are capable of keeping it below 60 if they get optimal heat transfer, but that is an unknown until you try.
 
