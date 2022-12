This AI shit is really getting out of hand.



I've been a tech enthusiast my entire life, but this AI and machine learning stuff, I hate it.



I hate it with a passion. If I were king of the world, AI and machine learning would be completely banned in any and all applications.



I'm absolutely horrified how many people display complete comfort in outsourcing parts of their lives to AI which by its very definition cannot be trusted to be accurate.



It doesn't matter how good it gets, it will never be accurate enough for me to trust it with even simple stuff like my calendar, let alone for anything more serious (and potentially life threatening) like operating a vehicle.



Both developers and users are jumping head first into an era of machine learning without any precautions what so ever.



I will never trust anything which I either don't completely control, or for which the parameters or algorithms that generate them have been statically validated based on known models in advance.



There ought to be laws preventing the use of black box models for anything and everything of significance.