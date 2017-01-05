Why aren't there any Socket 2011 boards with good reviews? Any you'd recommend?

I'm attempting to find a board to go with my recently purchased i7-6850K and I'm finding that none of the socket 2011 boards have very good ratings.

All I need is a good, general use board to run 16gb of DDR4 3000MHz ram for heavy multitasking on Windows 10. No overclocking, one Nvidia GTX 470 graphics card.

Anyone have a recommendation?
 
What ratings? Please don't say newegg or amazon etc: the signal to noise ratio even only looking at confirmed buyers spending their own money is fucking terrible. Any idiot can buy something and give it 1 star for shipping problems or because they are ham-fisted and break shit or (my favorite) didn't read the damn product description.

For you use case, I'd just go cheap. There were some good sales/rebates recently to get X99 for a bit over $100.
 
I've personally had good luck with Asus boards, but YMMV. I know they make some nice basic boards like the X99A II or X99-E. Don't skimp too much, you've spent a lot on the CPU, get a good solid MB to go with it.
 
asus, msi, and asrock all have plenty of highly rated 2011-3 motherboards. I've been really happy with my MSI Godlike Gaming Carbon and Titanium mobos.
 
All of the 2011-V3 boards I had worked great, even the cheap MSI X99A-SLI PLUS. The HEDT platform takes slightly more computer savvy to get working and get the most out of it, people reviewing on newegg and amazon aren't always that great at building a PC and try to cover it up with bluster over the products.
 
I just built using the ASUS X99-A II and have had a good experience with it so far. Chose it specifically because it didn't break the bank, looked nice (matched my build) and had all the features I needed.There are plenty of cheaper boards that get good review too though. (I'd put more weight into professional reviews than the overall newegg/amazon rating as there is some strong bias there)
 
While it is a 2011 (v1) board - my Asus p9x79 pro was paired up with a 3930k when it was released. It has been a solid workhorse for some 5 or so years now. I'll be doing Asus again when the Socket 2066 boards come out this summer. (Never imagined that box would still be viable after all this time.) From the long term perspective, Asus is still providing driver/BIOS updates for what I'd consider an elder motherboard. Most of my earlier Asus socket 1366 and other quad core Asus boards are still chunking along as Linux boxes or trouble free donations to family members.
 
I like the MSI X99A-Gaming-7 that I have. It works well, overclocks painlessly and doesn't do anything wacky.

https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=9SIABVR50X9667

The Gigabyte board I also have is a nightmare, though. it took them like 18 months to make a BIOS that works reliably, and even then, it only mostly works. Mercifully, that particular model has been discontinued.
 
I've owned most of the X99 boards @ less than $300 US. They're ALL very capable boards. My favorite, was probably the Taichi...I really liked the fact that hit had 2 x M.2 slots. It was only an average overclocking board, but...as you stated, overclocking isn't a priority.
 
I chose an ASUS X99-A II paired with a 6850K and it has been solid. Samsung 950 Pro NVMe works, GTX 1070 works, running with Corsair Veng 3200 (running at 2400), SeaSonic X850. I've been happy so far...
 
Looks like a good build, you should be able to run the ram at 3200 if you want to. XMP with corsair LPX ram worked well for me. Only thing is the motherboard does some serious ovevolting of the System agent and VCCIO CPU voltage by default, but I turned it back down and everything is stable.
 
I first purchased an MSI X99 Raider, it was DOA. I have had a really bad track record with MSI going back a decade. Virtaully all of the MSI boards I owned has failed eventually.

So I'd say anything but MSI.

But this X99 PRO is quite good. Of course it costs almost 80% more, so there. The GSkill rams I got run at 3000 without a hitch.
 
Personally I would recommend Gigabyte boards, why ? because the last 3 asus boards I have purchased were either faulty or just pure shit and needed 3 years of bios updates to make them semi fit for purpose, but, the last two gigabyte boards I have purchased have been the best boards I ever owned and were rock solid from day one.

Am not saying that asus make shit mobos, I am merely saying that asus sell shit mobos.
 
I've had great luck with ASUS Saberooth boards. Like - I really LOVE them. I haven't built an LGA2011 system yet but if i do, or if I got with a LGA2066 when its released I will likely use a Sabertooth board if one exists.

I really like Gigabyte boards for value builds but always have a better experience with ASUS for performance builds. Of course YMMV.
 
We've reviewed a bunch of X99 motherboards since their introduction. We liked most of them.
 
I would be careful with Asrock. The guys here did a good review of one and it had issues just at stock speeds: http://www.hardocp.com/article/2014/10/28/asrock_x99_ws_lga_2011v3_motherboard_review/7
Once they figured out what to adjust then it ran great, but that's a huge pain in the ass.
I had the same problems myself. I just recently picked up an Asrock X99 Extreme4/3.1 open box and it also has issues at stock speed with my 5930k. I had a cheap Xeon in place, and it was fine with that before the 5930K. By issues I mean it wouldn't boot into windows. It kept rebooting as it was trying to get into windows. After I changed some settings to fix the issue, then windows was screwed up and I had to repair. Luckily falling back to a previous restore point did the trick, but then I was missing some programs I had installed since then. Like I said, pain in the ass. Now it's fine, but it shouldn't be this way. Yes, I had the latest bios before the cpu swap.
 
I remember the ASRock X99 WS. I really liked that motherboard aside from the problems at stock speeds. In fairness, they weren't the only manufacturer to under volt the CPU input voltage so severely as to cause problems. The ASUS Sabertooth X99 actually had the same problem but that issue was fixed with a BIOS update prior to release if memory serves. The only change we noted was that the CPU input voltage was set to 1.90v or so from 1.80v or something. Its also not the only motherboard I've ever seen that required using more than stock voltage to stabilize the memory subsystem. Although, its the only one I can think of that required this at stock RAM speeds or speeds up to around 2666MHz.
 
Honestly I'm cool with mostly stock speeds on these fast processors, and the MB's power management. I did the same thing in 2010 using a P6T6 WS paired with an i7-975. That system just got handed down to my children as their gaming rig. Paired with a GTX1070 it runs Battlefield 1080P very nicely, so after a video card upgrade still relevant 7 years later.
 
I had the X99 Sabertooth...great board. It only had 3 eggs on Newegg, but I went with it anyway and had a good experience.
 
And that's how you have to temper reviews, IMO many more end users are inclined to post negative experiences than positive, and I have to believe a number of failures are likely the builder/techniques, or power related issues. The smaller these circuits get the easier to damage via OC, static during build or crappy power.
 
I'd always take Newegg reviews with a grain of salt. Often times Newegg reviews are written by people who are angry at best or trying to justify their purchases to other people. Neither are particularly useful. My only issue with the Sabertooth motherboards is that ASUS seems to limit their memory clock capability over their other motherboards. The Sabertooth X99 and Z170 motherboards wouldn't clock the RAM as high as their counterparts in the ROG line or regular channel offerings if I recall correctly.
 
Funny thing about this thread... I just posted a few days ago in it regarding never having built an X99 system. Today I got an order to build 5 workstations with ASUS X99-M's :D
 
