Why aren't there any Socket 2011 boards with good reviews? Any you'd recommend?

I'm attempting to find a board to go with my recently purchased i7-6850K and I'm finding that none of the socket 2011 boards have very good ratings.
All I need is a good, general use board to run 16gb of DDR4 3000MHz ram for heavy multitasking on Windows 10. No overclocking, one Nvidia GTX 470 graphics card.
Anyone have a recommendation?
All I need is a good, general use board to run 16gb of DDR4 3000MHz ram for heavy multitasking on Windows 10. No overclocking, one Nvidia GTX 470 graphics card.
Anyone have a recommendation?