Why aren't there any Socket 2011 boards with good reviews? Any you'd recommend?

I would be careful with Asrock. The guys here did a good review of one and it had issues just at stock speeds: http://www.hardocp.com/article/2014/10/28/asrock_x99_ws_lga_2011v3_motherboard_review/7 Once they figured out what to adjust then it ran great, but that's a huge pain in the ass.I had the same problems myself. I just recently picked up an Asrock X99 Extreme4/3.1 open box and it also has issues at stock speed with my 5930k. I had a cheap Xeon in place, and it was fine with that before the 5930K. By issues I mean it wouldn't boot into windows. It kept rebooting as it was trying to get into windows. After I changed some settings to fix the issue, then windows was screwed up and I had to repair. Luckily falling back to a previous restore point did the trick, but then I was missing some programs I had installed since then. Like I said, pain in the ass. Now it's fine, but it shouldn't be this way. Yes, I had the latest bios before the cpu swap.