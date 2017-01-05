Why aren't there any Socket 2011 boards with good reviews? Any you'd recommend?

I remember the ASRock X99 WS. I really liked that motherboard aside from the problems at stock speeds. In fairness, they weren't the only manufacturer to under volt the CPU input voltage so severely as to cause problems. The ASUS Sabertooth X99 actually had the same problem but that issue was fixed with a BIOS update prior to release if memory serves. The only change we noted was that the CPU input voltage was set to 1.90v or so from 1.80v or something. Its also not the only motherboard I've ever seen that required using more than stock voltage to stabilize the memory subsystem. Although, its the only one I can think of that required this at stock RAM speeds or speeds up to around 2666MHz.