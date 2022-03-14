Why aren't itx motherboards cheaper than matx?

Z

ZodaEX

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 17, 2004
Messages
4,192
I was browsing around at new mini itx motherboards and noticed that the prices of these are almost always more expensive than the micro atx versions. You're lucky to find one at the same price point.
Shouldn't it be the other way around? I'd think itx boards would be a little cheaper because of fewer raw materials needed to make them. Do they just cost more because they're made in such a smaller volume?
 
T

toast0

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 26, 2010
Messages
1,549
Smaller volume, specialty audience, leads to higher prices even if the material costs are less. It doesn't matter how much cheaper the mATX board is if I need an ITX board for my case, so I going to get an ITX board. Even small heatsinks sometimes cost more than regular heatsinks. Although, occasionaly I come to my senses and abandon SFF for a few years, because prices and parts availability cause me too much grief at once.

When things are normal, sometimes you can find a couple itx boards at the same price as matx; or just $10 or $20 more, and usually with wifi that wasn't on the matx (or desired, but at least there's something for the extra money).
 
M

matt167

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 18, 2016
Messages
1,072
Matx has been around forever. ITX is a little newer. Specialty builds. Those come at a premium. I personally only build Matx. Better value than anything
 
Nobu

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
7,429
They often pack the same number of components or more into a smaller space. When they DO reduce the number of components, they're replaced with more expensive ones that are more efficient, to reduce heat or improve performance. If they're produced in lower volume, that would also result in increased costs.
 
cjcox

cjcox

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 7, 2004
Messages
2,144
Nobu said:
They often pack the same number of components or more into a smaller space. When they DO reduce the number of components, they're replaced with more expensive ones that are more efficient, to reduce heat or improve performance. If they're produced in lower volume, that would also result in increased costs.
Click to expand...
Density has my vote as well, but also, could just be popularity and what they can get away with price wise.
 
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
60,014
Micro ITX motherboards are a niche item. On an enthusiast site, we tend to think of SFF as being fairly common. I've talked to ASUS and MSI about this and they both told me that they barely break even on ITX boards as a whole. They are very low volume sellers. MicroATX on the other hand is a favorite of OEM builders. It's fallen out of favor with the DIY crowd, not that MATX was all that popular to begin with.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top