Why aren't itx motherboards cheaper than matx?

Smaller volume, specialty audience, leads to higher prices even if the material costs are less. It doesn't matter how much cheaper the mATX board is if I need an ITX board for my case, so I going to get an ITX board. Even small heatsinks sometimes cost more than regular heatsinks. Although, occasionaly I come to my senses and abandon SFF for a few years, because prices and parts availability cause me too much grief at once.



When things are normal, sometimes you can find a couple itx boards at the same price as matx; or just $10 or $20 more, and usually with wifi that wasn't on the matx (or desired, but at least there's something for the extra money).