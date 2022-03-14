Why aren't itx motherboards cheaper than matx?

I was browsing around at new mini itx motherboards and noticed that the prices of these are almost always more expensive than the micro atx versions. You're lucky to find one at the same price point.
Shouldn't it be the other way around? I'd think itx boards would be a little cheaper because of fewer raw materials needed to make them. Do they just cost more because they're made in such a smaller volume?
Shouldn't it be the other way around? I'd think itx boards would be a little cheaper because of fewer raw materials needed to make them. Do they just cost more because they're made in such a smaller volume?