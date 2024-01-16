Why are IPS monitors popular? The IPS glow ruins a third of the screen along with any color advantage it may have.

MaximilianKohler
I looked at the recommended monitors for gaming and movies on a major site and they list many IPS monitors.
Before I bought my current VA monitor (AOC C27G1: 27", curved, 144hz, 1080p) I tried an IPS (Acer Nitro XV273, 240hz, 27") since I frequently saw them recommended, and I saw that particular monitor ranked as #1 at the time, and the IPS glow was awful, and so were the viewing angles. And it wasn't just a bad monitor because I tested two of them. IPS monitors have better colors than TN and VA but that's one of the more useless factors for most casual and gaming use since we are not doing color-critical work (and even if we were, the IPS glow makes colors inaccurate...), so it puzzled and annoyed me that people were recommending IPS monitors so much, and I felt I was "tricked" into buying one.
After lots more testing and research I found this article https://www.howtogeek.com/658701/tn...technology/#which-panel-type-is-right-for-you to be the most accurate (recommends VA for most people), except their claim that IPS has the best viewing angles -- my VA has MUCH better viewing angles than that 240hz IPS.
This is coming from someone who was a competitive gamer for many years and thus mostly used a BenQ Zowie TN panel. I think my VA is fine for competitive gaming. The issues are backlight bleed and high contrast smearing; but they're nowhere near as bad as the IPS glow that ruined 1/3rd of the screen space.
